It's a four-team race for five-star QB Malachi Nelson
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. -- The clocking is ticking down on Malachi Nelson as the nation's No. 1 signal-caller for the 2023 class prepares to reveal his decision in less than two months.For Nels...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news