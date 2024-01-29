NORMAN — Oklahoma isn't ready to push the panic button yet. But after back-to-back home losses last week, and a pair of road games ahead of them in the coming days, the Sooners know there is a huge sense of urgency.

"I feel like we have our backs against the wall right now," OU guard Milos Uzan said during Monday's media availability. "So, these are must-wins for us."

There's a reason why the Sooners feel that way.

In the first game last week, the Sooners led Texas at halftime and trailed by just one point midway through the second half before the Longhorns completely took over, strolling to a 75-60 win. On Saturday, the Sooners led Texas Tech by nine points with seven minutes to go before collapsing down the stretch, resulting in an 85-84 victory.

The pair of home losses — the Sooners only get two back-to-back home games the rest of the way — dropped them to 15-5 and 3-4 in Big 12 play. They also fell from No. 11 to No. 23 in the most recent Big 12 standings.

Heading into Tuesday's game at Kansas State, the Sooners focused on defense and late-game defense. But OU coach Porter Moser also did individual film sessions with each player.

"(It was) all about that (letting them) know I’m in it with them," Moser said. :I can be mad and hold them to a standard but it doesn’t mean that they’re against me. I did some individual ones because I wanted to let them know like, 'Hey, we’re in this together to find solutions. Let’s find solutions together.' Accountability is a form of love. You’ve heard me say that before. Although we’re going through that, sometimes you do individual ones because I want them to know man, 'He’s for me. I’m in this.' And that’s what some of the message is.

"You’re not fighting someone who is holding you accountable and the opponent. That’s really important for young people to understand. The person that is holding you accountable, you’re in it together. And that’s why sometimes you do some individual things."