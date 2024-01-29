It's gut-check time for the Sooners: 'We have our backs against the wall'
NORMAN — Oklahoma isn't ready to push the panic button yet. But after back-to-back home losses last week, and a pair of road games ahead of them in the coming days, the Sooners know there is a huge sense of urgency.
"I feel like we have our backs against the wall right now," OU guard Milos Uzan said during Monday's media availability. "So, these are must-wins for us."
There's a reason why the Sooners feel that way.
In the first game last week, the Sooners led Texas at halftime and trailed by just one point midway through the second half before the Longhorns completely took over, strolling to a 75-60 win. On Saturday, the Sooners led Texas Tech by nine points with seven minutes to go before collapsing down the stretch, resulting in an 85-84 victory.
The pair of home losses — the Sooners only get two back-to-back home games the rest of the way — dropped them to 15-5 and 3-4 in Big 12 play. They also fell from No. 11 to No. 23 in the most recent Big 12 standings.
Heading into Tuesday's game at Kansas State, the Sooners focused on defense and late-game defense. But OU coach Porter Moser also did individual film sessions with each player.
"(It was) all about that (letting them) know I’m in it with them," Moser said. :I can be mad and hold them to a standard but it doesn’t mean that they’re against me. I did some individual ones because I wanted to let them know like, 'Hey, we’re in this together to find solutions. Let’s find solutions together.' Accountability is a form of love. You’ve heard me say that before. Although we’re going through that, sometimes you do individual ones because I want them to know man, 'He’s for me. I’m in this.' And that’s what some of the message is.
"You’re not fighting someone who is holding you accountable and the opponent. That’s really important for young people to understand. The person that is holding you accountable, you’re in it together. And that’s why sometimes you do some individual things."
Sooners continuing to encourage Javian McCollum
One of the more important individual film sessions was the Sooners' third-year guard, who has struggled mightily in Big 12 play.
In seven conference games, McCollum is averaging 13.4 points per game on 38% shooting (30% from 3), 4.0 assists and nearly 3.0 turnovers per game. He shot just 2 of 11 against Texas Tech and went scoreless in the second half, finishing the game playing just 24 minutes.
Moser's message? Find other ways to impact the game, and don't let bad offense turn into bad defense.
"Any player goes (slumps) during the year," Moser said. "What I told him is you talk about feeding that positive dog. The author Jon Gordon is a friend of mine. He has a book called 'The Positive Dog.' When you’re quiet and think about it, you’re feeding the negative dog. You have to feel great about the little things. Get a great assist, make a good stop. You pick somebody up. Those are ways you’re feeding the positive dog.
"I think that’s a key not just for Javian but for other guys. You’re never not going to be through ups and downs in the season in this league. When you are, one, know we’re in this together to get out of it. Two, how you get out of that is feed that positive dog. Watch yourself when you’re really good. See yourself make a defensive stop, feel great about it. It just doesn’t have to be a big three to get out of it. I think young people sometimes think the best way is hitting a big shot, and then they force a shot. There are a million ways to make a winning play."
How to watch
Opponent: at Kansas State
Time: 7 p.m. CT Tuesday
TV/Streaming: ESPN+