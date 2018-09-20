The latest addition is Las Vegas Clark forward Jalen Hill , who announced his commitment to OU on Thursday.

Now Oklahoma basketball fans can officially relax. The Sooners are starting to put the pieces together for their 2019 puzzle, and it’s looking pretty good.

Hill, who is ranked No. 130 in the Rivals 150, is the second commitment in as many days as fellow Rivals 150 member, Sulphur Springs (Texas) power forward Victor Iwuakor , committed to OU on Wednesday.

The Sooners were waiting for the right time to strike with Hill, and they found that opportunity earlier this month during his official visit. With seemingly no clear-cut favorite in mind, OU made that quality impression that put it in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.

Hill, who is 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, is the first wing of the class that is already cemented with Iwuakor in the post and Denton (Texas) Guyer’s De’Vion Harmon running things from the point.

Not a finished product by any means, but there’s a lot to like in Hill’s game. He brings a lot of versatility on the perimeter. Hill has no problems making plays with the ball in his hands, but he’s just as effective realizing how to be playmaker without the ball.

His 6-6 frame is nice, but his length and wingspan make him an even more intriguing prospect for Lon Kruger and staff to work with.

Everybody knew the Sooners needed to hit the 2019 class out of the park. With six seniors for this season’s group, the future depends heavily on what the staff would be able to put together.

Having Harmon as a cornerstone was an incredible bonus, but he couldn’t do it alone. Committed since November 2017, he now has help in Iwuakor and Hill.

The trio is a great foundation, but the Sooners aren’t done yet. September was expected to be a massive recruiting month for OU basketball, and it’s turned out exactly that way.

With a couple of scholarships still available, there are still some more Rivals 150 names for OU fans to monitor.

Adding Iwuakor and Hill in back-to-back days just means OU can keep shooting for the elite of the elite because the foundation is already set.