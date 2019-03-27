Jalen Hurts leading as always
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s not always a smooth transition for a graduate transfer to leave one program and be accepted and be comfortable at the next one.Even when you have a reputation of being an incredible leader lik...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news