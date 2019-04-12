Hurts scored on a 1-yard run and proceeded to encourage the rest of the Red squad to take a celebration photo.

It’s just one play. It’s just a spring game. But when you want to talk about comfort factor when it comes to Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts , his touchdown run says 1,000 words.

This is the Jalen Hurts that OU fans have been wanting to see. And this is the Hurts that is going to show his personality now in Norman.

“I ain’t doing that over there at the other place, at Alabama,” said Hurts, laughing at the press conference. “It was a fun atmosphere. I figured why not? I know my old coach, Coach Saban, I probably would have got a chewing for that one.”

Hurts accounted for two touchdowns as Red won 35-14 vs. White in the annual Red-White spring game in front of 50,228 fans Friday evening.

He finished 11 of 14 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown to go with the scoring run. There might be some hiccups along the way in him progressing in a Lincoln Riley-led offense, but Hurts is showing he can be a quick learner, too.

“I thought he had a good night,” Riley said. “It’s been kind of a constant improvement for him. It’s certainly a long, long way from where we started. But it was good to see as we progressed and he gets in a situation like this and trusts in the things that we want him to trust, I thought he showed some of the progress he made, so I was proud of that.”

Hurts understands the quarterback job won’t be handed to him, and Tanner Mordecai is attempting to run stride-for-stride. Despite what has been reported as a solid spring practice month for Mordecai, there’s just something different when the lights are on with Hurts.

He’s been here before. He knows what do, and he’s going to do it.

“Any opportunity I get to step on the field, I say it's a big deal,” Hurts said. “I love the game. I've been playing my whole life. When I get the chance to step on the green, I try to take advantage of it. The moment you stop getting those butterflies before the game or about a game, you should stop playing.”

Mordecai was 12-of-24 passing for 153 yards with one touchdown that occurred on the opening drive on a 58-yard one-handed reception by Lee Morris. Mordecai also had one interception.

It was a stellar evening for Hurts, but sounds like there’s still some time to wait before Riley will announce anything. One thing is clear, though. Once Riley knows, he’s not pulling any punches.

“The second we feel like we have a guy, we’ll do it,” Riley said. “Because it doesn’t make sense to keep going on with the reps 50/50 because you know, ‘Hey, we know who’s gonna be the starter.’ When we know, and we feel 100 percent confident in that decision, we’ll do it.

“When that falls, I don’t know. If it’s close, then a lot of times, probably a couple weeks out of the first game, then you feel like you gotta name somebody. But if a guy separates, then we’ll do it and we’ll go ahead and slant the reps at that point.”

Other notable stats:

*Quarterback Tanner Schafer was 6-of-7 for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

*Running back T.J. Pledger had seven carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.

*Wide receiver Theo Wease had three catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

*Wide receiver Trejan Bridges had three catches for 76 yards.

*Justin Broiles had an interception, and Brendan Radley-Hiles recovered a fumble.