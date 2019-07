Oklahoma just beat out Georgia and Ohio State for the commitment of Gruver, Texas Rivals250 tight end Jalin Conyers. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect had announced a final three early last month and after trips to each of the trio, came away with many feeling the Sooners were ahead and on Friday at lunchtime he made the call official.

