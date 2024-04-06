Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore released the following statement on Saturday afternoon:

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Jesus Christ, who is the center and cornerstone of my life. Without Him, this journey would not be possible.

I extend a heartfelt thanks to my family, all who have supported me, the Oklahoma staff, my teammates, and the incredible fans who have cheered us on.

With excitement and gratitude, I announce my decision to enter the NBA Draft, embracing the opportunity to pursue my lifelong dream of playing at the highest level.

I am filled with appreciation for the unwavering support of the OU fans and the entire Oklahoma community. While going through this process will provide me with incredible insight into my future, I take comfort in knowing I have a home in Norman and look forward to the cheers of Sooner Nation."