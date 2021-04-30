There are a lot of reasons Oklahoma is incredibly excited about what it can accomplish with its 2022 class. Right at the top of the list is the strong contingent of in-state prospects who should be Sooners when it’s all said and done. The second one is now in as Tulsa Union defensive back Jayden Rowe announced his commitment to OU and #ChampU22 on Friday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdmVyeSBtb21lbnQgaXMgYSBmcmVzaCBiZWdpbm5pbmcuPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09VRE5BP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT1VETkE8L2E+IPCfp6wgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaW5jb2xuUmlsZXk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExpbmNvbG5SaWxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFJveU0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoUm95TTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaEdyaW5jaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hHcmlu Y2g8L2E+IDxicj5DT01NSVRURUQuLi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2dJbVVvUHROdkkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nSW1Vb1B0TnZJPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEpheWRlbiAmcXVvdDtoMm8mcXVvdDsgUm93ZSAoQEgyb0ph eWRlbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IMm9KYXlkZW4v c3RhdHVzLzEzODgyNTMxMzQ5ODg5ODAyMjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMzAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Rowe joins Edmond Santa Fe four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron as the other OKPreps prospect in the class, but he surely won’t be the last one. After a brief hiatus from the school, OU is back at Union for defensive back. That’s worked out pretty well in recent years between Tre Brown and Pat Fields, and Sooner fans will be hoping for the same from Rowe. He became a name to watch in the winter as the offers started to pile in. If Rowe had been more active on the camp circuit, there’s no question that three-star ranking would have changed because when you have someone of his size, speed and ability, there’s a lot to like.