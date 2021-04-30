Jayden Rowe joins OU 2022 class
There are a lot of reasons Oklahoma is incredibly excited about what it can accomplish with its 2022 class.
Right at the top of the list is the strong contingent of in-state prospects who should be Sooners when it’s all said and done.
The second one is now in as Tulsa Union defensive back Jayden Rowe announced his commitment to OU and #ChampU22 on Friday.
Rowe joins Edmond Santa Fe four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron as the other OKPreps prospect in the class, but he surely won’t be the last one.
After a brief hiatus from the school, OU is back at Union for defensive back. That’s worked out pretty well in recent years between Tre Brown and Pat Fields, and Sooner fans will be hoping for the same from Rowe.
He became a name to watch in the winter as the offers started to pile in. If Rowe had been more active on the camp circuit, there’s no question that three-star ranking would have changed because when you have someone of his size, speed and ability, there’s a lot to like.
The Sooners were in a battle with Baylor, among others, but it’s a credit to what defensive back coaches Roy Manning and Alex Grinch have been able to build in Norman in the last couple of years.
Rowe has been tearing it up on the track, showing everybody just how legit his speed it, and SoonerScoop.com is eager to watch him when the spring tour begins later this month.
After a little bit of lull, the Sooners are starting to strike again. Rowe joins Carthage (Texas) High four-star linebacker Kip Lewis as the other major OU pledge from this week.
OU’s #ChampU22 class now has nine commitments and is ranked No. 4 overall in the Rivals 2022 class rankings.