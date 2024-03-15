Jennings, Maxwell lead Sooners to easy series-opening win at Texas Tech
With Oklahoma leading Texas Tech 6-0 heading into the seventh inning, the outcome of the game wasn't really in doubt.
But if there was, the Sooners made sure it was gone in the top of the frame.
Tiare Jennings opened with a two-run bomb, marking her second home run of the day and the Sooners' fourth overall. Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman followed it with RBI singles, and Boone scored on a ground out from Cydney Sanders. Maya Bland followed with an RBI double, her second hit of the season, that scored two runs.
The Sooners then loaded the bases on walks, and Bland was forced home after Quincee Lilio was walked. That was the Sooners' eighth run of the frame.
That put the finishing touches on their 14-0 win to open the three-game conference series in Lubbock. It also marked their 35th-consecutive win over the Red Raiders.
Here's a few quick takeaways and notes:
Notes
— Kelly Maxwell, just like she did last week against Iowa State, got the start to open the series. She delivered with another fantastic outing: two hits allowed, four batters walked, 10 strikeouts and no runs.
The only time Maxwell was threatened came in the sixth inning, when she walked three batters to open the frame. She promptly responded with three strikeouts to retire the side and escape the jam.
In her last 18 outings, Maxwell has logged 25 strikeouts while surrendering just six hits and zero runs.
Paytn Monticelli pitched one inning in relief, striking out two batters.
— Jennings started with a first-inning double that scored Ella Parker. She then hit a three-run home run in the third inning.
The senior finished the day going three for three at the plate with two home runs and six RBIs.
— Kinzie Hansen returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's doubleheader with an illness. In her first at-bat, she blasted a leadoff home run in the second inning.
Riley Ludlam finished the game at catcher and was walked three times.
— Cydney Sanders did not hit a home run, ending her streak of five-consecutive games with a home run. She was, however, walked four times, extending her team-best walk total to 19.
— Next up: Game 2 in Lubbock at 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).