With Oklahoma leading Texas Tech 6-0 heading into the seventh inning, the outcome of the game wasn't really in doubt.

But if there was, the Sooners made sure it was gone in the top of the frame.

Tiare Jennings opened with a two-run bomb, marking her second home run of the day and the Sooners' fourth overall. Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman followed it with RBI singles, and Boone scored on a ground out from Cydney Sanders. Maya Bland followed with an RBI double, her second hit of the season, that scored two runs.

The Sooners then loaded the bases on walks, and Bland was forced home after Quincee Lilio was walked. That was the Sooners' eighth run of the frame.

That put the finishing touches on their 14-0 win to open the three-game conference series in Lubbock. It also marked their 35th-consecutive win over the Red Raiders.

Here's a few quick takeaways and notes: