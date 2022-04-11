Joe Bamisile transferring to OU
The transfer portal has been buzzing for Oklahoma basketball, but it hadn’t been a lot of good news until Monday afternoon.
Former George Washington guard Joe Bamisile confirmed via text message he has committed to the Sooners, becoming the first scholarship addition via the portal for this cycle.
“It’s a good fit and a good situation,” Bamisile texted SoonerScoop.com. “Coach Moser is also a proven coach.”
Bamisile was tremendous for the Colonials last season, averaging 16.3 points, five rebounds, while shooting just under 46 percent from the field and 35 percent 3-point territory and starting 29 of the 30 games he played.
A 6-foot-4 guard, it will be up to a transfer waiver to see if Bamisile will be eligible for the Sooners for the 2022-23 season. This is the second transfer for Bamisile, who left Virginia Tech after the 2020-21 season to head to GW.
OU fans will be hoping that a coaching change for George Washington will help the cause to have Bamisile become eligible going forward.
There is a connection to the staff. During his high school recruitment, Bamisile was committed to Northwestern before he signed with Va Tech. At Northwestern at the same time was OU assistant Emanuel Dildy.
OU added former Wofford forward Sam Godwin over the weekend. A former in-state star at Southmoore High, Godwin confirmed he will begin at OU as a walk-on, with the hopes of adding a scholarship down the road.
The Bamisile news punctuates a wild Monday that saw Elijah Harkless and Rick Issanza both enter the portal during the day. Guard Alston Mason and forward Akol Mawein have also entered the portal in recent weeks.
OU and Moser have been hitting the portal hard, making an imprint. Bamisile becomes the first to jump, but he obviously is not going to be the final one. Sooners need shooting, scoring and a post presence, and it’s clear to see how Moser is trying to address just that.