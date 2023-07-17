“It’s been super cool coming out here, coming out with these guys,” Laulu said. “All the seasons I’ve played in football, I’ve actually never been selected for a media day or anything. For my last season, it’s definitely a good feeling. But I’m more excited for this season coming up, and fall camp is right around the corner.

The interior defensive lineman was one of four Oklahoma players — along with Dillon Gabriel , Drake Stoops and Danny Stutsman — invited by OU coach Brent Venables to participate in Big 12 Media Days. It wasn’t just his first media-days event with Oklahoma. It was the first one ever in his six-year career.

Laulu’s invitation to Arlington was a testament to his development as a leader at Oklahoma. And he has plenty to be excited about.

Last season, his first with the Sooners, was inconsistent for Laulu. He saw a decent amount of playing time — he appeared in all 13 games, started three and played the 10th most defensive snaps (465, per Pro Football Focus) — but his production was disappointing. He totaled 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

"My season one, (it was) definitely a lot of missed production," Laulu said. "My first season, I needed to be a little bit more aggressive in how I approached things."

After the season ended, Laulu and the coaching staff decided to make a position change. After spending all of 2022 at defensive end, Laulu switched to defensive tackle.

The move to the interior has been a much-needed change for Laulu.

“Some people would kind of refuse (the position change) at first because they wouldn’t let go of being on the edge or being a linebacker,” Laulu said. “I just wanted to do what I needed to do to help this team be the best it could be. So whatever I have to do, I’ll do it.”

With the position change, the Hawaii native committed to gaining weight and building muscle during the offseason. Laulu has gained over 30 pounds since the 2022 season ended and was officially listed at 293 pounds during Big 12 Media Days.

“In January of this year, we came back from Christmas break after the season and I was working out with (OU strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt),” Laulu said. “I met with my nutritionist, got a meal plan going and I gained basically 30 pounds from January to now.

“That transition to interior, I needed to gain that weight because you can’t be playing too high or nose weighing 260 because you’ll get thrown around… I had to put on that weight and I feel great. I feel more explosive and the strongest I’ve been. I feel even faster than I was when I was lighter… I think I was supposed to be this big this whole time.”

For Venables, Laulu is the prime example of a player who’s grown since he arrived on campus.

“Jonah is an example of a lot of guys up front and how they’ve transitioned,” Venables said. “Look at (OU defensive tackle) Gracen Halton. He was 250 (pounds) a year ago. He’s 293 now. Jonah is just south of 300 pounds. A year ago, he’s 265, 267.

“We moved him inside where he can play faster. The game is actually easier. It’s tough and physical, but things happen faster inside as opposed to outside. There has been a transformation. Him moving to that group has made that group better through competition and leadership, value system and toughness. He’s a great teammate. There are a lot of ways he’s made that inside position better, more accountable.”

Laulu’s feeling a lot more confident heading into 2023. And he only has one goal in mind.

“For this team to win, I’ll do whatever it takes. If they needed me to play long snapper, I’d do it. Whatever it takes to win. I love these guys and I just want to win.”