Jones turned 21 on Friday and has now committed to Oklahoma on Sunday evening.

The Sooners were quick to capitalize on that momentum and had Jones back on campus two weeks ago for his official visit.

All the signs were there. Jones, who will have three years to play two seasons’ worth of eligibility, was offered by OU at the annual #ChampUBBQ in late July.

You know it’s a good feeling when someone is asked what their next trip is, and they don’t have an answer. Jones told SoonerScoop last week he had zero other visits planned and was waiting to make sure about everything.

“It’s a business decision,” Jones said.

Jones is OU’s 18th commitment for its highly touted #NewWave19 class and the first since Aug. 3 and the first junior college prospect for the group.

He will be a mid-year enrollee and is off to a solid start at Butler, saying his technique is much improved, and he’s gotten a much better understanding of the overall defense and not just his position.

Jones was hosted by OU freshman Ronnie Perkins on his visit, but the future for Jones will most likely be at the JACK position. Either way, it’s clear what OU likes so much is Jones’ ability to rush the quarterback.

Jones said he had a great time getting to know OU head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. He said the only disappointment was he couldn’t spend more time with them on his official visit.

With Jones making the commitment, he’ll have all the time in the world to get to know his future coaches.