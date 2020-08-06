Santa Clarita (Calif.) Christian School wing Josh O’Garro was offered by OU on Thursday afternoon and then made it official and committed in the evening.

As Oklahoma basketball continues to fill out its 2021 class, the Sooners are dipping back into the 2020 pool for a late addition.

O’Garro had been evaluated as a three-star prospect for the 2021 class but confirmed he is going to reclassify for 2020 and sources indicate he’ll redshirt with the Sooners this upcoming season.

Originally from the Cayman Islands, O’Garro was expected to transfer to Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Academy, a school OU fans know very well as the home of OU legend Buddy Hield.

But instead of the prep school route, he’ll head to OU.

A regional prospect for most of his recruitment, the last month saw O’Garro pick up offers from national brands like USC and Wisconsin. He already had offers from UC Santa Barbara, Fresno State and Hawaii.

OU only had one member of its 2020 class in guard Trey Phipps, and the Sooners kept one scholarship open just in case if someone like O’Garro came around.

Rivals said back in April that O’Garro was one of the top players who could have been helped being seen during live evaluation periods this spring and summer, but his athletic ability and length was enough for OU to take the chance.

The Sooners are, obviously, working hard on building for 2021 but couldn’t pass up on someone with the upside potential of O’Garro.

OU returned to campus and workouts two weeks ago and has not had a single positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test yet.