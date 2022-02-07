Just in the nick of 'Dime Time'

The clock was ticking, both literally and figuratively. Although Oklahoma first-year head coach Brent Venables was hopeful about retaining quarterback Caleb Williams, he could feel any momentum slipping away.

Venables could sense an entrance into the transfer portal was coming for the former five-star quarterback, who rejuvenated the Sooners during the second half of the 2021 season.

But if OU was going to lose Williams, the Sooners needed make sure they weren’t just going to strike out for the 2022 season at quarterback.

As the calendar year turned to 2022, though, it was very much a possibility. The natural assumption when Jeff Lebby was hired to be OU’s offensive coordinator was to be on the watch for former Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel, who broke his collarbone in September, had announced he was transferring and had committed to UCLA. The Bruins began classes Jan. 3, and OU’s bowl game was Dec. 29, a win against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. Williams was terrific against the Ducks but very non-committal about returning to OU for 2022 following the game in his first (and only) public comments of the season.

A week can change so much. As OU’s brass felt like the writing was on the wall regarding Williams, it was time to make the move for Gabriel. Or at least have him pump the brakes on his initial move.

“We got tipped off on it probably 48 hours before it happened. I was able to have a conversation with Dillon,” said Lebby last Wednesday. “Dillon was supposed to start school Jan. 3, was an online course at UCLA, and if he would have started class, then Dillon would have been ineligible for us, for a calendar year. It would have locked him into UCLA.

“It was a wild 48 hours. Obviously, constant conversations. Then incredibly appreciative to Dillon, his mom and dad, for the trust and the faith they had in me and then obviously Coach Venables. Then doing this, and how fast it happened. Obviously, excited about him being here and doing it.”

Williams officially hit the portal in the early afternoon hours Jan. 3. The Sooners countered and responded with Gabriel announcing he had flipped his commitment from UCLA to OU just a few hours later.

OU had accepted the fact Williams wasn’t going to return to Norman, and Venables made sure the Sooners had their answer for 2022.

He couldn’t wait. Time was literally of the essence.

“In regards to Caleb, our intentions were to allow him some autonomy,” said Venables last week. “He didn’t choose me. He didn’t choose Coach Lebby. Part of it is understandable, that I need to maybe reevaluate things. You could probably reevaluate it without maybe going into the portal... You and I could both go find out what we need to know without maybe going into the portal.

“Again, to me once you go into the portal there’s a line that you cross. I have to assume not that you’re coming back, I gotta assume you’re not going to be here once you make that decision.”

The month-long saga with Williams came to the most obvious conclusion last Tuesday, joining former OU head coach Lincoln Riley at USC. OU fans could officially close the door on the more than two-month roller coaster and move on to Gabriel.

Because OU has. Venables has. Lebby has, and it sounds pretty obvious Gabriel is ready to be the man in Norman.

“He has really grabbed the bull by the horns in regard to connecting with the whole football team, not just the offensive side,” Venables said. “He's done a wonderful job of doing what you would expect a guy at that position to do, which is lead and lead the right way. I've been really pleased with that.”

OU signed four-star quarterback Nick Evers for the 2022 class. However, everybody accepts it’s going to be a year of learning for Evers and a year of getting stronger, on and off the field. Evers is fine with, zero discouraged feelings with that realization. There is zero question heading into the season, it’s DimeTime.

This is Gabriel’s show.

“I think the great thing about him walking in the door right now, there's a couple of things, but one is the production,” Lebby said. “The guy's averaging over 300 yards a game, three touchdowns a game in 26 starts. You can't argue that piece of it.

“I think probably the thing that I'm most excited about is this guy knows how to operate. He knows how to walk in the building every single day, have great ownership of how he's gonna operate, how he's gonna take command of the offense and what it means to be a quarterback.”

Nobody seems concerned about how Gabriel is going to respond after the collarbone injury, and the production doesn’t lie.

In the two-plus seasons at UCF, Gabriel threw for more than 8,000 yards with 70 touchdowns against 14 interceptions (a 5:1 TD ratio). He also rushed for eight scores.

Lebby began recruiting Gabriel out of high school and was at UCF for Gabriel’s freshman season. The bond never went away. When Lebby headed to Ole Miss after the 2019 season, it was time for Gabriel to branch out and develop without Lebby’s guidance.

Lebby said he saw just that. And as talented as Gabriel was when they were both at UCF in 2019, both are ready to show how much they’ve grown heading into 2022.

“I think the thing that I've seen from a growth standpoint with Dillon is, just like everything else, he's lived it,” Lebby said. “When he was a young guy, he wanted to be in the pocket. He wanted to throw from the pocket. That's what he knew best, so he was getting the ball out of his hand.

“I think what you saw from him his true sophomore year is you saw him create a little more. You saw him extend a little more. Those are the things that we're gonna need, obviously do things that we all can't coach. The importance of him being here, his ability to be able to go coach other quarterbacks and the other players without us around is a huge deal.”

The ups and downs are done when it comes to the OU quarterback search. It’s not Williams. It’s not Jaxson Dart. And after all that, well, it’s going to be OK for Sooner fans.

Gabriel is calling the shots, and he’s ready to get the Venables era off to a fantastic start in Norman.