KATY, Texas - One of Oklahoma's top remaining targets had no plans to sign in the early signing period and David Ugwoegbu stuck with that plan last week. He spoke with SCOOPHD about that decision on the first day of the early signing period and how happy he was to watch a lot of the guys he has met and been around through the years. He also spoke about what is going into his decision that is basically down to two schools but is there one other program who could still emerge.