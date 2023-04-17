K.J. Daniels commits to OU
Oklahoma first-year wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has put the Sooners at the top of so many recruits’ lists in recent months that it was only a matter of time.
Someone was going to have to jump first, and it went down Monday evening with Franklinton (La.) High receiver K.J. Daniels committing to the Sooners.
Daniels, a three-star prospect, was offered by the Sooners two months ago. Ever since his trip to Norman the first weekend of March, he has been one to watch because it clearly made an impression on Daniels.
He also had offers from Cincinnati, Houston and Texas Tech, among others.
One of the many reasons why head coach Brent Venables was so eager to hire Jones from Texas Tech is Jones’ ability to recruit at such a high level. Jones had previously established the relationship with Daniels when Jones was in Lubbock.
If you base the class on receiver alone, the Sooners could have like 10 of them and all of them would make sense because of the job Jones has done in such a short period of time.
Daniels makes the initial leap, but there will be plenty more on the way.
Daniels becomes the third member of OU’s 2024 class and second this month. Frisco (Texas) Emerson quarterback Michael Hawkins joined the class April 8.
It’s perfect timing for the Sooners as OU is gearing up for a massive recruiting weekend with the spring game Saturday afternoon. The momentum begins early in the week.