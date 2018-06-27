The 2018 class for Oklahoma has arrived in Norman for summer workouts. Before the group officially moved in, SoonerScoop.com caught up with most of the signees one last time.

The talk about summer on-campus camps is how it’s a chance to earn an offer.

Maybe you’re on the borderline and a great performance pushes you over the top. Or maybe you’re an unknown and you prove to the coaches why you’re worth it.



The opposite can, unfortunately, be true as well. Not all camp performances are good ones. Kelley went to OU’s elite one-day event in 2016 and wasn’t at his best to put it kindly.

It’s not fair to base everything off one performance, but it was going to take Kelley a while to convince Calvin Thibodeaux to look his way once again.

“I knew after that day. I didn’t get a call from him for a while,” Kelley said.

Instead of getting down in the dumps or blaming OU, Kelley went the other direction. He said that performance was the turning point to when his whole mindset and work ethic changed.

Being a big name at Tulsa Union always means something, especially when you’re talking about the 2018 class. So many guys eventually signed to play football somewhere, and guys like Patrick Fields (OU) and C.J. Moore (Oklahoma State) became household names in their junior seasons.

So Kelley got to thinking, why couldn’t that be him?

“I started off with the TU (Tulsa) offer and had that for a while,” Kelley said. “I wanted something more, something bigger. I started working as hard as I could. I started to really step it up.”

Kelley did just that. A great junior season where the Redskins claimed another state championship, and Kelley was back on the radar for the Sooners. An in-person offer followed at an OU junior day, and he was committed to the Sooners in March 2017.

“As soon as they offered, I knew,” he said. “I always wanted to go there.”

The transition was complete. Kelley was a tight end when he initially arrived at Union. The running joke is still that it was his grandma’s cooking that eliminated that possibility for his future.

Kelley said he played his final high school game at 320 pounds but met his goal of arriving at OU earlier this month at around 295 pounds.

“I’ve been told I’m going to start off at the nose,” Kelley said. “But Coach Thibodeaux wants me to move around because I played the whole line in high school. They want me to get stronger, can’t be the weak guy in the trenches.”

It’s true that Kelley showed versatility at Union in playing end and tackle. With the torn ACL injury wiping out the true freshman season for Michael Thompson, it could lead to Kelley getting even more reps at the nose heading into camp.

Kelley has always sort of been linked with Fields. Best friends, they committed to OU within weeks of each other. And when everything felt like chaos with Bob Stoops retiring and Lincoln Riley taking over last June, they were the cornerstones of keeping it together.

“I remember when it happened,” Kelley said. “We had a team camp at TU. We were scrimmaging and then all these cameras started coming around. Our coaches told us what happened.

“Later on, Lincoln called us and let us know. His message? The program is going to be the same, if not better.”

Kelley said he’ll be wearing No. 88 at OU just like he did at Union. He was given a little glimpse into his future with his bond with Fields.

Fields enrolled in January and told Kelley nothing had changed.

“You hear stories about how the coaches are different recruiting compared to when you’re there, but Patrick said they’ve stayed the same. They’re going to push you, but they still care.”