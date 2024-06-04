Jayda Coleman's walk-off home run that lifted Oklahoma past Florida in an unforgettable eight-inning matchup will go down as one of the defining moments of her career in Norman.

If her team is able to take down top-seeded Texas and become the first team to win four straight national championships, it might go down as one of the biggest moments in program history.

Oklahoma didn't lead for the duration of this game, and despite spotting the Gators three home runs and a 5-2 lead after the first three innings, the Sooners were able to stay within striking distance long enough to capitalize.

While Coleman will be credited with the final dagger—and rightfully so—the opportunity arose because of the play of another senior on this nonpareil team.

Kelly Maxwell is the unsung hero of this epic tale, and her performance in the circle on Tuesday is the quintessential example of why being a pitcher in a duel between two of the nation's most potent offenses is a thankless job.

A box score showing that Maxwell had surrendered just three hits through the first three frames would typically indicate that she'd done a decent job at controlling the game as it was nearing its halfway point.

But, when those three hits equate to five runs thanks to a pair of two-run shots and a solo home run, it changes the narrative in a hurry.

For the second straight game, Oklahoma and Florida pitchers searched for a strike zone that ebbed and flowed across home plate, and the inconsistency that defined ball and strike early on was a difficult road to navigate—especially when the two offenses at the plate rank third and fifth nationally in runs per game.

The senior transfer, who was looking for her first WCWS Championship appearance, didn't waiver after a nightmarish start, however. Rather, she hung in there and delivered strikes, and after 148 total pitches, Maxwell found a way to keep the nation's hottest offense from scoring another run.

"I mean, I knew today was going to be tough," Maxwell said. "I knew coming out the gate I didn't kind of have my best stuff. I knew I was going to make an adjustment middle of the game. I flipped a switch, chose my fighter, and went to war, I think. Just being able to attack and go out without a fight."

In the first nine innings that Oklahoma faced Florida's offense, they made the Sooners look like a team that has struggled to play defense all season long.

The Gators were absolutely crushing the ball, with 13 hits—seven of which were home runs—and 14 total runs from the beginning of Monday's game to the third inning on Tuesday.

But, after taking the time to make some adjustments and talk things through with Jennifer Rocha, Maxwell rose to the occasion. With her team in a 5-2 deficit and just four innings to make up the difference, Maxwell flipped a switch, and from that point on, 28 was brilliant.

"I sat down with Coach Rocha and we had a conversation of kind of what was going on, kind of what needed to happen," Maxwell said of her adjustment after the third. "I think I took it personally, honestly. I knew this team was going to fight back. I was going to try to keep 'em in as long as we could."

Maxwell would limit Florida to just one hit, an infield single from speedster Kendra Falby in the sixth, and no runs over the final five innings of the elimination game. She recorded 1-2-3 innings in the fourth, seventh, and eighth innings and finished her day with eight strikeouts.

Having the wherewithal to shut down a Florida offense that had put up at least one run in eight of its previous nine innings—and 11 of their last 14 frames—isn't something that many pitchers possess.

An argument could be made that, even though her performance against UCLA was stellar, this was the best showing of her time as a Sooner. Forcing the Gators' offense to go cold turkey after the level of offense they were playing should've required something that borders on miraculous, and that's what Maxwell delivered.

"I can't tell you how happy I am for Kelly Maxwell right now," Patty Gasso said after the game. "I don't think she's out to try to prove anything, but she knows she's a good pitcher. When she was getting roughed up a little bit, I think she just kind of -- when she got with Jen Rocha, it was kind of like something in her that's like, Stop. I got to stop this. I need to be more competitive.

"You could feel it coming out, and we could feel it as a team. I think that kind of helped rally the offense as well. They'd score, we'd score one, they'd score two. Back and forth. It's really frustrating when you're on that side, but you got to just trust your pitcher and your pitching coach. We all do."

After getting her former team to this point before, just to fall in disappointing fashion, Maxwell had the experience and grit needed to fight this one out. Now, after going this distance in an instant classic against the Gators, Maxwell will finally get the chance to play for it all.

"The fact that Kelly is going to be playing in a national championship game is one of the highlights of our season."

Maxwell and the Sooners will face No. 1 Texas in the WCWS Championship Series, starting with Game 1 on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT.