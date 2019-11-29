Make the offer, figure out the position later. There are times when you are crystal clear as to what position a player should be in recruiting. Then there are others where the talent is there, the potential is there, worry about the details later. Figure out the details in due time, but don’t get left behind in trying to recruit Beggs (Okla.) High athlete Kendal Daniels. Daniels, a three-star recruit for the 2021 class, has been every bit as good as advertised despite the fact he didn’t even play football as a freshman. Daniels was instrumental in the Demons going on the road and earning a 27-8 victory in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs last weekend. “We really wanted another home for our seniors,” Daniels said.

Wish granted, and as Beggs keeps making its run, more and more people are going to be exposed to Daniels. He has made a difference at free safety on defense and as a wide receiver on offense. That trend continued last week with a receiving touchdown to go with a pass breakup and several tackles in the win. Daniels isn’t exactly sneaking up on anybody in recruiting, at least not within the state. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have already made the offer and several other Power Five programs are in pursuit. When it comes to the Sooners, it’s first-year inside linebackers coach Brian Odom doing the heavy lifting. Although it could be a precursor in terms of Daniels growing into a linebacker, it’s more of a sign about Odom becoming the go-to in-state recruiter for OU. “Me and Coach Odom, we talk a lot,” Daniels said. “It’s been pretty cool to talk to in-state guys because they don’t really recruit in-state guys a lot. Me and my family really like it, close to home, go to their games.” As Daniels continues to grow and get stronger, it feels like he could move from safety to the linebacker position. He said right now that’s not really his concern, more worried about finishing his junior season strong and helping Beggs get as far as it can in the playoffs.

Brown, a class of 2022 prospect, showed why he already has an early offer from Nebraska. He was dominant early in scoring a touchdown. And then after being shut down for a while, came on strong in the second half and added an interception on defense.