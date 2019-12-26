Heading into the 2018 season, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was always quick to say he had watched the previous year’s Rose Bowl 128 times.

That game, considered one of the best bowl games ever by neutral college football fans, is a tragic black eye for Sooner fans in a 54-48 2 OT loss to Georgia, squandering a 31-14 lead in the process.

Murray watching it 128 times shows you his dedication to examining tape and trying to get better, something that has never changed in his three years in Norman. But a snide little joke was Murray needed to watch the game 128 times because that’s how terrible the defense was that year and how out of position he was at MIKE linebacker as a freshman.

Not much changed in 2018. As a sophomore, Murray would stand up there every game and try to be the voice, try to be the pulse of a defense that many felt was a hindrance to the Sooners more than anything else.

A November that saw OU give up at least 40 points in all four games yet find a way to win and advance to the college football playoff before allowing 45 points in the Orange Bowl loss against Alabama.

Two college football playoff appearances, 99 points allowed, two losses.

Is the third time the charm for Murray and the Sooners defense? The narrative is certainly a lot different than the last two seasons.

Whereas you could make a strong case OU earned playoff berths to the playoff in spite of its defense, the 2019 version facing No. 1-ranked LSU in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl earned the right in large part because of its defense.

“The present has a different narrative from what the past has said,” Murray said. “That's facts. The fact of the matter is we play some pretty good defense here at Oklahoma and we plan to come out there and do it on Saturday.”

A defense that remains anchored by Murray. Once again a team captain, Murray leads the team 95 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and has added four sacks.

When Murray has been on, the team has followed his lead. Like the way he did in OU’s dominant defensive performance in a 34-27 win in the Red River Showdown against Texas where OU’s defense had nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Or the way he exploded out of the gate in OU’s 30-23 overtime win against Baylor in the Big 12 championship. When OU’s defense has looked elite, it’s not a coincidence that it’s when Murray has made a huge early statement.

A statement that might not always be recognized by everybody, but certainly something that has been appreciated by the Tigers.

“I think No. 9, the linebacker, might be the best linebacker in the country,” LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said. “Really do. He's instinctive, he's fast. He does swinging routes and runs down backs. He's a special player, and we have to account for him on every play. We have a plan to account for him on every play, and I look forward to seeing how our guys react to him.

“But that guy right there is special.”

When OU hired Alex Grinch to try to rebuild and repair the sinking ship, he knew he had to get the players onboard with him. He knew that if guys like Murray and Neville Gallimore didn’t initially get what #SpeedD was going to be about, it was never going to work.

Murray bought in, and over time, Grinch, first-year inside linebackers coach Brian Odom and the rest of the defensive staff started to learn just exactly what they had. And just exactly what Murray and the group had to battle back from.

“Probably not when we first got together but over time, certainly when we don’t get the results on some game days that way and then the look in his eye — and he’s not the only one — but you know he’s been there before,” Grinch said. “These guys, as tough as they are and all of those things there’s an emotional attachment to what performances that you have.”

“So, in any event, kind of as we went through that you saw that more and a guy that, his motivation is — man, he wants to fix every issue and he wants to be that poster child put it on my back and you can’t have enough of those guys.”

The proof is in the pudding. The numbers have seen OU go from the No. 114 overall defense last season to No. 25 this time around. But it’s more than that, has to be. An attitude, a mentality that now sees this group attack the ball instead of being reactive.

When Murray was being recruited, the story was if anybody could harness his talent, they’d see an absolute superstar. Someone who had never played the same position two years in a row, even in high school, until he was the MIKE for the Sooners.

Raw, but incredibly gifted. Odom and Grinch have helped make Murray into one of the best linebackers in the country.

And a guy who is going to need to be the ultimate difference maker for the Sooners going up against Heisman winner, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Murray can make that happen.

“You’ve got a guy that can make you right,” Grinch said. “He can run a play down when maybe it’s not exactly how you draw it up but he’s also a dialed-in guy. There’s nobody who watches more video. He’s hounding Coach Odom for more time spent together, all those things and that’s a visual, that’s a model. Thrilled to have him.”

No longer the face of an underwhelming defense. Murray is the anchor and ready to show everybody just how far this defense has come in one season.