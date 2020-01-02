Sooner faithful knew wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wouldn’t be returning for his senior season, and they knew linebacker Kenneth Murray had done more than enough to decide to skip his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

And there’s the other one Oklahoma fans had already accepted.

Murray did just that in a video announcement Thursday afternoon, joining Lamb who made his announcement Sunday evening.

Murray was the heart and soul of a defense that had an incredible turnaround in the first year under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Murray led the team with 102 tackles and 17 tackles for loss and added four sacks and ends his career with 335 total tackles, averaging nearly 112 stops per season.

Nobody knew where Murray would fit exactly coming out of high school. A mid-year enrollee, Murray began as an outside linebacker before being moved to MIKE, a position he had never ever played before in his life.

He suffered some ups and downs as a freshman, but it was obvious the type of impact he was having by being named a captain as a sophomore.

Following a 155-tackle season as a sophomore, everybody got to see the best of Murray under the tutelage of Grinch and first-year inside linebackers coach Brian Odom.

Instead of just seeing flashes of greatness, Murray routinely was the best OU defender on the field and was making game-changing plays week after week. If OU’s defense was going to make the leap, it needed Murray to do. Check and check.

He had 10 tackles and three for loss in OU’s win in the Big 12 championship against Baylor. And though the season ended on a down note in the 63-28 loss to LSU in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Murray did have seven stops and one last tackle for loss.

Lamb is leaving. Murray is gone. Reports are out that running back Kennedy Brooks will return for his redshirt junior season. Still a few left for OU fans wondering as all eyes will turn toward center Creed Humphrey, who was a a Rimington Award finalist this season for best center in the nation.