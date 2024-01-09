The No. 13-ranked Oklahoma Sooners takes on TCU (11-3) in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday (8 p.m. ESPN2), marking their first true road test of the season. The Horned Frogs have suffered defeats at the hands of Clemson, Nevada and, most recently, Kansas. In their recent matchup against the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse, TCU put up a formidable fight, taking the game down to the final seconds. This impressive performance was fueled by a stellar 24-point contribution from Trevian Tennyson and a noteworthy 20-point display from Emanuel Miller. This'll be a tough week for the Sooners, who also travel to Kansas on Saturday. That makes Wednesday's contest even more crucial for OU, which suffered a 27-point defeat last year in Fort Worth. Let's dive into three keys to victory for the Sooners, along with two intriguing matchups to keep a close eye on:

Three keys to the game

Javian McCollum must be dialed in

Guard Javian McCollum in Oklahoma's matchup against Iowa (Orlando Ramirez)

It's no secret that McCollum stands as the undisputed #1 scoring option for the Sooners. Though Otega Oweh leads the team in points (14.9 points per game), McCollum leads the team in shot attempts (171) and is right behind Oweh in scoring (14.7 ppg). During Saturday's Big 12 opener, McCollum led the Sooners in points (15), shot attempts (16) and minutes (37). As Big 12 play advances, teams will undoubtedly explore different strategies in hopes of contain McCollum's offensive prowess. TCU, in particular, holds several options in how they choose to defend him. They might opt for the reliable defensive skills of Tennyson to match up with McCollum, or they could deploy a different approach, considering the possibility of assigning the 6'8" guard Peavy to the task. What adds an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup is that it marks McCollum's first Big 12 road game. It falls on him to step up and lead the charge for the Sooners. OU coach Porter Moser has unveiled a variety of plays designed to create quick scoring opportunities for McCollum. In a previous matchup against North Carolina, McCollum missed some open looks, ultimately contributing to the Sooners' loss. If McCollum can find his rhythm, capitalize on scoring opportunities, and register 15-plus points, the Sooners stand a solid chance of securing a valuable road victory.

The defense must travel

Oklahoma's defense showcased its strength against Iowa State, effectively limiting the Cyclones' top scorers, KeShon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, to a combined 10 points. As the Sooners prepare for their inaugural true road test, a pivotal question looms large: How will their defensive prowess, tested on the road for the first time this season, fare in this unfamiliar environment? TCU presents a distinct challenge compared to Iowa State, featuring a lineup with five players who have the potential to score 20-plus points each — Miller, Micah Peavy, Tennyson, Avery Anderson, and Jameer Nelson Jr. Despite not excelling in three-point shooting, the Horned Frogs rank among the top 40 nationally in offensive efficiency. If the same robust Oklahoma defense that subdued Iowa State accompanies them to Fort Worth, especially given the heightened emphasis on road defense for the first time this season, the Sooners' chances of securing victory would see a notable boost.

Don't let Tennyson, Nelson Jr., or Anderson get hot

Avery Anderson (3) dribbling in TCU's matchup with Clemson (John E. Sokolowski)

TCU possesses multiple point guards with the potential for elite performances. In their recent game at Kansas, Tennyson showcased his scoring prowess by putting up 24 points on an incredibly efficient 9-12 shooting, with six of his baskets coming from behind the arc. Another familiar face for Oklahoma fans is Anderson, who made the transfer from Oklahoma State. Anderson has delivered significant performances against Oklahoma in the past, and this year he is averaging 9.1 points for the Horned Frogs. Adding to TCU's offensive arsenal is Jameer Nelson Jr., a guard capable of heating up, with an average of 11.0 points. For Oklahoma, limiting any standout performances from Tennyson, Anderson, and Nelson Jr. becomes a critical factor in improving their chances of victory. A breakout performance from one of those guards, and an average performance from Miller, would minimize Oklahoma’s chances. Players like Le'Tre Darthard, Milos Uzan, and McCollum will need to step up defensively for the Sooners to contain TCU's potent guard lineup.

Two matchups to keep an eye on

Ernest Udeh Jr. vs. Sam Godwin and John Hugley

Last season, when Kansas visited Norman, Then-Jayhawk Ernest Udeh made a significant impact by logging a season-high 17 minutes as a true freshman. Now donning the Horned Frog jersey, Udeh brings a physical presence in the paint unlike any big the Sooners have encountered this season. While Godwin has displayed improved performance this year, physical and punishing bigs posed challenges for him in the past. Udeh will test Godwin's defensive capabilities. Hugley has shown occasional fatigue during extended minutes. The question arises about how Hugley will fare against the physicality of Udeh. The Udeh matchup emerges as a significant focal point to watch, as the Sooners have not faced a big with his particular style thus far. This game promises to provide valuable insights into the defensive abilities of both Godwin and Hugley, particularly when facing a formidable physical presence in the paint like Udeh.

Emanuel Miller vs. Jalon Moore

Jalon Moore celebrating in Oklahoma's game against Iowa (Orlando Ramirez)

Miller stands as the Horned Frogs' leading scorer, averaging an impressive 16.3 points per game. As an incredibly versatile forward, he can adeptly play both the three and four positions. Miller's scoring prowess spans all three levels of the court, making it likely that he will contribute significantly on Wednesday night. While expecting to entirely shut down Miller may be unrealistic, the Sooners aim to contain him effectively. Holding him to his average would be a significant achievement. The responsibility of guarding Miller will likely fall on Moore, while Oweh is expected to defend Peavy. Moore is a well-matched counterpart for Miller, but the key question lies in how he will fare against the most formidable player he has had to defend thus far. The outcome of this individual matchup could play a pivotal role in determining the overall success of the Sooners' defensive efforts.