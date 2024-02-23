After a 67-57 loss to Kansas, the Oklahoma Sooners (18-8, 6-7) will travel to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-4, 4-9) on Saturday, February 24th, at 3:00 pm on ESPN2. In their last matchup, the Sooners were without John Hugley (Knee) and Rivaldo Soares (Ankle), leading to depth issues. Hugley will be out in this game against Oklahoma State as he had knee surgery, but Soares is likely probable. In the previous meeting between these two teams, the Sooners secured a 66-62 victory. During the game, the Cowboys led by one with 4:34 remaining, but a clutch three-pointer from Le’Tre Darthard, a pivotal steal by Soares, and a 15-point performance from Jalon Moore propelled the Sooners to a crucial win. The last Bedlam matchup was a must-win for the Sooners, and this time, it holds even greater significance. The Cowboys head into this matchup with momentum from two consecutive conference wins. They secured a 93-83 victory against the BYU Cougars at home last Saturday and followed it up with an 80-76 road win against Cincinnati on Wednesday night. In their triumph over BYU, the Cowboys displayed an impressive three-point shooting performance, connecting on 11 of 22 attempts (50%). True freshmen Brandon Garrison and Jamyron Keller delivered standout performances in the BYU game. Keller led the team with a career-high 22 points, maintaining a perfect 8-8 shooting record from the field. Garrison also contributed significantly with a career-high 21 points on 6-8 shooting.

Jamyron Keller (14) reacts to making a free throw (Aaron Foster)

In their subsequent 80-76 win over Cincinnati, the Cowboys continued their success from behind the arc, shooting 7-17 (41.2%). Javon Small, who posed challenges for the Sooners in the Bedlam matchup, led the Cowboys with 19 points. Keller and Garrison maintained their hot streaks, recording 15 and 14 points, respectively. Quion Williams showcased an impressive all-around performance with 12 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. John-Michael Wright, known for his three-point shooting prowess in conference play, continued the trend with 11 points on 3-6 shooting from behind the arc. The Sooners are projected as an 8-seed in the tournament according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. However, a loss to Oklahoma State would likely shift them to the bubble and significantly decrease their chances. Saturday’s game holds immense importance, arguably marking the most critical matchup in Porter Moser’s three-year tenure at Oklahoma. Here are three keys to the game and two matchups to watch in anticipation of this crucial encounter.

Keys to the game

Trio of McCollum, Moore, and Uzan must get going

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) fouls Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) in the second half (Nathan J. Fish)

In Oklahoma’s recent matchup against Kansas, Moore, Javian McCollum, and Milos Uzan collectively contributed 43 of the Sooners' 57 points. Moore led with 17 points but notably scored 13 in the first half, while Uzan added 8 of his 11 points in the initial period. Uzan encountered challenges, shooting 1-8 on two-pointers, and missing shots he typically makes. With a 3-6 performance on three-pointers, McCollum didn't receive many opportunities beyond that. For success in their upcoming significant game, the Sooners need to devise strategies to create open looks for McCollum, Moore, and Uzan, facilitating their offensive contribution. This game stands as the most crucial of the season so far for Oklahoma, and their chances of success heavily rely on these three players being in sync. The Sooners should prioritize efforts to kickstart their offensive performance early in the game.

Knock down shots from behind the arc

Oklahoma State has displayed inconsistency in their three-point shooting, shooting 3-17 (17.6%) in the last matchup with the Sooners, but improved to 11-22 (50%) and 7-17 (41.2%) in their recent two games. If the Cowboys maintain their recent three-point shooting prowess, the Sooners will need to counter by making shots from behind the arc. In their game against Kansas, the Sooners shot the ball decently, going 8-23 (34.8%) from behind the arc. However, the Sooners have experienced games where their three-point shooting was subpar, and if that trend continues in this game, it could pose challenges for Oklahoma. Players such as McCollum, Uzan, Moore, Le’Tre Darthard, and Luke Northweather will play a crucial role in this aspect of the game.

Frontcourt needs to stay out of foul trouble

Luke Northweather (45) shoots a three point basket (Alonso Adams)

In the initial meeting between these two teams, Sam Godwin fouled out of the game with 16:39 left on the clock, prompting the Sooners to turn to Hugley and Northweather. Notably, Northweather stepped up in the second half, contributing 5 points and three assists in 10 minutes. Despite not initially utilizing Hugley, the team had that option. Looking ahead, if Godwin faces foul trouble in the upcoming game, the lineup may feature Northweather, Moore, and potentially Yaya Keita at the center position. While Northweather has faced challenges recently, struggling defensively and providing limited offensive output, he has demonstrated his capability against the Cowboys in the past. It's crucial for Godwin to stay out of foul trouble to maintain frontcourt depth and avoid putting excessive pressure on Northweather. In the upcoming game, Northweather, Moore, and potentially Keita will be key players if Godwin encounters foul trouble. Northweather has faced struggles in recent games, both defensively and offensively. While he knows he can perform well against the Cowboys, it's important to support him and avoid further strain on the frontcourt by ensuring Godwin stays out of foul trouble. Maintaining a balanced and reliable frontcourt rotation will be essential for the Sooners in this critical matchup.

Matchups to watch

Brandon Garrison vs OU's bigs

In the previous encounter between these two teams, Garrison contributed 6 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes. However, the Sooners were fortunate as he struggled with foul trouble. Interestingly, the correlation between Garrison's performance and the Cowboys' success is evident. When Garrison scores 14 or more points, the Cowboys hold a 3-1 record, and these wins constitute almost all of their conference victories. As Garrison is coming off two strong performances and with Hugley unavailable, he appears poised for another impactful game. It will be crucial for players like Godwin, Northweather, Moore, and potentially Keita to limit Garrison's impact, replicating the success they achieved in the first matchup against the Cowboys.



Javon Small vs Javian McCollum

Javon Small (12) dribbles the ball (Aaron Doster)

Small presented challenges for the Sooners in the previous matchup, tallying 17 points. In contrast, McCollum had a modest performance with just 7 points in that game. To secure victory in this crucial contest, McCollum must outshine Small. Limiting Small, who is the leading scorer for the Cowboys, would force them to seek alternative scoring options. Therefore, a stellar two-way performance from McCollum is essential for the Sooners to emerge successful in this pivotal game.