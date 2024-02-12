Last week, the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5) experienced success with a 2-0 record, notching an impressive 82-66 victory over BYU and grinding out a 66-62 win against Oklahoma State, albeit characterized as an "ugly win." Stringing together two consecutive victories is a significant boost for the Sooners. Looking ahead to this week, the challenges escalate as they face ranked opponents. Firstly, they'll hit the road to take on the No. 12 Baylor Bears, followed by a home matchup against the formidable No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks. The Sooners will face the Bears on Tuesday night at 8:00 pm on ESPN2. In their recent matchup, the Baylor Bears faced a setback, falling 64-61 to a shorthanded Kansas team at Allen Fieldhouse. Despite having an opportunity to tie the game and force overtime, Baylor couldn't convert a crucial three-pointer late in the contest. Turnovers were a significant issue for the Bears, as they accumulated 21, resulting in 17 points for Kansas. The Bears feature two standout freshmen, Ja’Kobe Walter and Yves Missi, both of whom are potential lottery picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Walter, the team's leading scorer, averages 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 39.0% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc. In conference play, Walter has maintained an average of 12.8 points, showcasing a mix of performances, including a 17-point outing against Kansas and an 8-point game against Texas Tech.

Yves Missi (21) points back after scoring against Kansas (Evert Nelson)

Fellow freshman Missi, a 7’0” big, has emerged as a breakout performer with notable displays of skill. Particularly, he recorded 21 points and 8 rebounds against Kansas, followed by a 17-point, 7-rebound performance against Texas Tech. Missi maintains season averages of 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting an impressive 63.8% from the field. His consistent improvement establishes him as a player to watch every time he steps on the court. Experienced guards RayJ Dennis and Langston Love contribute significantly to the team's scoring. Dennis maintains averages of 13.3 points and 6.4 assists, boasting an impressive 39.4% shooting from behind the arc. On the other hand, Love averages 11.5 points, showcasing remarkable accuracy at 49.3% from the field. Dennis exhibited offensive prowess in Baylor’s recent win against Texas Tech, scoring 21 points and securing 4 steals defensively. However, he faced struggles in the game against Kansas, contributing only 3 points. Love, a key player for the Bears, missed the game against Kansas due to injury and remains a game-time decision for the upcoming matchup. The Bears notably missed his presence in the previous loss, emphasizing his crucial role off the bench, with only 3 bench points scored in that game. While Dennis and Love are scorers, Jayden Nunn is a do-it-all guard who excels defensively and contributes solidly on the offensive end, averaging 9.7 points. The Bears also feature Jalen Bridges, an incredibly versatile forward averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. Bridges has demonstrated his ability to have standout performances, as seen in his 25-point outing against BYU. Josh Ojianwuna serves as their backup big, averaging 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds. Take a look at three keys to the game and two matchups to watch as the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners face the No. 12 Baylor Bears.

Keys to the game

Find solid play down low

Jalon Moore (14) blocks the shot of Oklahoma State Cowboys guard John-Michael Wright (51) during Bedlam (Bryan Terry)

In Oklahoma’s last game, Sam Godwin fouled out with 16 minutes left to play in the second half, forcing the Sooners to turn to Luke Northweather and Jalon Moore at the five down the stretch. Moore has shown promise in his minutes at the five, but he hasn't faced a big man of Missi's caliber in that position. On the other hand, Northweather provided solid offensive contributions but struggled defensively. While the small-ball lineup has given the Sooners some quality minutes, this might not be the ideal game for that approach. John Hugley could be an essential factor in drawing Missi out of the paint and providing a strong defensive matchup. Whether it's Godwin, Hugley, or a combination of Northweather and Moore, the Sooners need to make a quick decision and ensure that the chosen option stays out of foul trouble. The ability to manage Missi's presence in the paint will be crucial for Oklahoma's success in this matchup.

Javian McCollum must show up

Javian McCollum has experienced a mix of performances in conference play, showcasing both highs and lows. In the last game, he struggled with just 7 points, four of which came from free throws. McCollum's three-point shooting has been inconsistent in conference play, standing at 25% with a 16-65 record. However, before that, in Oklahoma's game last Tuesday, he contributed an impressive 20 points. One notable issue for McCollum has been his second-half performance, with inconsistency in showing up after halftime. While the team managed to navigate through a game with a lower contribution from McCollum against a team like Oklahoma State, facing No. 12 Baylor on the road will likely require a strong performance from him. McCollum's presence becomes crucial for the Sooners in this matchup, and his ability to perform well aligns with the fast-paced style of play that the Bears employ.

Continued success from Soares and Darthard

Le'Tre Darthard (0) celebrates with Rivaldo Soares (5) during Bedlam (Bryan Terry)

In Oklahoma’s game against Oklahoma State, Le’Tre Darthard contributed 9 points, shooting an impressive 3-4 from behind the arc, and Rivaldo Soares added 8 points, making significant plays on both ends of the floor, including a game-winning steal. Soares, in particular, has been on a hot streak, averaging 12.0 points in his last five games. While Darthard had faced struggles in Big 12 play, it appears he has put that behind him and is back to being the three-and-d player he was in the non-conference games. Sustained success from these two players becomes crucial for the Sooners, especially considering Baylor's ability to get scoring contributions from their bench.

Matchups to watch

RayJ Dennis vs Milos Uzan

Dennis of Baylor is not only an exceptional scorer but also an impressive passer, making him a multifaceted threat. Despite scoring just 3 points against Kansas, Dennis showcased his impact on the game with eight assists and seven rebounds. His ability to contribute across various aspects of the game makes him a player to watch out for. In contrast, Milos Uzan, while not matching Dennis in scoring, exhibits a comparable level of passing proficiency. As the leader for Oklahoma, Uzan needs to elevate his scoring and minimize turnovers to contribute significantly, a task he is generally adept at. The matchup between these two point guards holds significance in determining the outcome of the game.

Jalen Bridges vs Jalon Moore

Jalen Bridges (11) reacts after scoring a three-pointer against Kansas (Evert Nelson)

The matchup between Bridges and Moore presents an intriguing dynamic for the Sooners. Moore, likely tasked with guarding Bridges, holds a favorable matchup, given his defensive capabilities. However, the challenge lies in Bridges' ability to draw Moore out of the paint, where Moore has excelled as Oklahoma's rim protector. Bridges' proficiency as a three-level scorer poses a unique challenge for Moore, who himself has demonstrated success scoring on all three levels recently. The potential development of both players into versatile three-and-d players in the NBA adds an extra layer of excitement to this matchup. It promises to be a compelling duel worth watching unfold.