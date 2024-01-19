The Sooners picked up their second conference win of the 2023-24 season and are now set to go on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-4). With a 14-3 record, the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners aim to secure their first road win, making this matchup crucial. KenPom currently predicts a close game with a 72-69 edge to Cincinnati. Both teams are coming off notable performances, with the Sooners securing a win over West Virginia, while the Bearcats clinched an overtime victory against No. 19 TCU. Cincinnati has been competitive in conference play, showcasing close contests against strong opponents like BYU, Texas, and Baylor.

Cincinnati guards Dan Skillings (0) and Rayvon Griffith (3) celebrating in their overtime win over TCU (Aaron Doster)

In their recent win over TCU, the Bearcats' backcourt, led by Day Day Thomas and Dan Skillings Jr, demonstrated their offensive prowess. Thomas contributed an impressive 21 points and six assists, while Skillings added 13 points, including crucial buckets. John Newman III, a versatile guard/forward, also had a standout game with 20 points. The team's leading scorer, 6’11” center Victor Lahkin, averages 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. The Bearcats are in their first season in the Big 12, and their style of play, featuring four guards, poses challenges for opponents. Simas Lukosius, a 6’8” guard, is among their starting lineup. Despite the guard-heavy lineup, Cincinnati utilizes three centers – Lahkin, Aziz Bandaogo, and Ody Oguama – who often force opponents' forwards into foul trouble. Several notable teams, including Baylor, TCU, Texas, and BYU, experienced foul trouble with their key big men against the Bearcats. Although Cincinnati doesn't excel at free throws (67%), they effectively exploit opponents' forwards. Oklahoma needs to strategize to keep their forwards out of foul trouble. As the Sooners prepare for this challenging road game, here are three keys to the matchup and two matchups to watch on Saturday.

Keys to the game

Jalon Moore needs to build off his impressive performance

Jalon Moore celebrating after scoring (Alonzo Adams)

On Wednesday night, Jalon Moore emerged as Oklahoma’s leading scorer with 16 points, shooting 7-11 from the field. Moore has consistently contributed double-figure scores in six games this season, and interestingly, the Sooners have a 6-0 record in those matchups. Moore's effectiveness as a screener was evident, utilizing his athleticism in the roll game and scoring off the pick and roll. It appears that Moore will play a more prominent role in setting screens for the Sooners in upcoming games. For Oklahoma to succeed, Moore must leverage his athleticism to make a significant impact on both ends of the court. His remarkable athleticism and versatility present matchup challenges for Cincinnati. Taking advantage of this favorable matchup and building on his recent 16-point performance will be crucial for Moore. A repeat performance could significantly enhance Oklahoma's chances of securing a road win.

Get hot

Basketball is inherently a game of momentum swings, and for Oklahoma to succeed, they must both generate their own scoring spurts and limit Cincinnati's runs. Offensive productivity, especially from beyond the arc, will be crucial for the Sooners. Key contributors in this regard include Moore, Javian McCollum, Rivaldo Soares (who scored 13 points on Wednesday), Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan, and Le’Tre Darthard. Each of these players plays a vital role: McCollum has the potential for a 20+ point game, Uzan can contribute 10-15 points, with the potential to make a more significant impact, Soares showcased his scoring ability on Wednesday, Oweh needs to maintain the form from the second half, Moore must replicate his recent performance, and Darthard needs to break out of his slump. If Darthard can replicate his performance against Iowa State, it would significantly benefit Oklahoma. Generating offensive momentum will be pivotal for the Sooners to secure a road victory.

Take care of the ball

Javian McCollum shooting in Oklahoma's game against West Virginia (Bryan Terry)

This is a critical aspect for Oklahoma. In their recent three games, they have accumulated 44 turnovers, averaging 14 turnovers per game. The equation is straightforward – if they replicate this performance on the road against Cincinnati, they are likely to face defeat. The Sooners must minimize turnovers and exhibit better ball control. McCollum shoulders a significant share of these turnovers, contributing 16 to Oklahoma's total of 44 in the last three games. With an average of 5.3 turnovers per game, McCollum, as one of the team's point guards, needs to prioritize ball security. McCollum's role becomes pivotal for Oklahoma; beyond his scoring contributions, reducing turnovers is crucial. If McCollum can successfully limit turnovers and ensure better ball management, it significantly enhances Oklahoma's chances of maintaining a low turnover count and, consequently, improves their prospects of winning.

Matchups to watch

Victor Lahkin and Aziz Bandaogo vs Sam Godwin and John Hugley

Lahkin is a tall big with a strong scoring ability, while Bandaogo excels at rebounding and shot-blocking, but can also contribute offensively. Sam Godwin and John Hugley will face a challenging matchup against these two skilled bigs. Cincinnati's strategy of utilizing a third big player adds further complexity. However, the primary focus for Godwin and Hugley will be to avoid foul trouble, as this will be crucial for handling Lahkin and Bandaogo effectively. Bandaogo and Lahkin also have great length, which could make things difficult for Hugley and Godwin offensively. The battle in the paint between these players will be a key aspect to watch during the game.

Cincinnati's guards vs Oklahoma's guards

Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas (Kareem Elgazzar)

Cincinnati boasts guards like Thomas, Skillings, Newman, Lukosis, and Jizzle James, all capable of putting up significant points in any game. The defensive focus for the Sooners will primarily be on Thomas and Skillings. Oweh, Uzan, and McCollum will need to elevate their defensive performance to prevent any of Cincinnati's guards from having a breakout game. On the offensive end, Newman and Skillings could present challenges for Oklahoma, requiring McCollum, Uzan, and Oweh to be in sync. The battle between the backcourts will undoubtedly be an exciting aspect to watch during the game.

