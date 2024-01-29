On Tuesday night at 7:00 pm on ESPN+, the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 3-4) will go head-to-head with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-6, 4-3) at Bramlage Coliseum. During their previous visit to Manhattan, Kansas, standout performances from Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh saw Uzan scoring 20 points and Oweh contributing 18. Despite their impressive efforts, Oklahoma ultimately succumbed to a defeat with a final score of 85-69. Both Oklahoma and Kansas State enter this matchup with the weight of two consecutive losses on their shoulders. The Sooners faced disappointing defeats at home against Texas and Texas Tech, grappling with challenges related to timely shots and defensive stops. In these losses, Oklahoma's three-point shooting performance varied, dropping to a mere 21.1% against Texas but rebounding to 42.3% in the Texas Tech game. Although Rivaldo Soares delivered a season-high 19 points, the team struggled to secure crucial shots and free throws down the stretch. Despite offensive challenges from Javian McCollum and Uzan, the Sooners had opportunities to secure a victory, yet it was their defense and free throw shooting (62.5%) that ultimately proved costly.

Kansas State guard Cam Carter going up for a layup in their recent matchup with Houston (Troy Taormina)

Last Wednesday, the Wildcats faced a 78-67 defeat against Iowa State, encountering difficulties at Hilton Coliseum. They grappled with turnovers, committing 17 in total, and struggled from the free-throw line with a 65.2% shooting accuracy. On Saturday, Kansas State faced Houston on the road, resulting in a 74-52 loss, as the team continued to grapple with turnover and free throw shooting issues. While these losses weren't deemed catastrophic, Kansas State considers tomorrow night's game as one they should emerge victorious from. After an impressive final four season, coach Jerome Tang had to rebuild his roster. This season, the Wildcats have faced adversity with their top players, NaeQuan Tomlin (dismissed from the team) and Ques Glover (injured), both unavailable. The team now relies on a scoring trio led by Cam Carter (16.3 points), Arthur Kaluma (15.0 points), and Tylor Perry (14.0 points). Guards Perry and Carter pose challenges for defenders, but Kaluma, boasting a solid 40.2% shooting accuracy from behind the arc, presents the most significant threat. Kansas State's frontcourt features Will McNair and David N’Guessan, both notably tall for their positions. While the starting five is solid, the team has grappled with bench depth issues this season. As the Sooners strive to avoid a three-game losing streak, here are three keys to the game and two matchups to watch.

Keys to the game

McCollum and Uzan must get back on track

Javian McCollum in Oklahoma's matchup with Kansas (Evert Nelson)

Despite McCollum contributing just 7 points, none of which occurred in the second half, the Sooners found themselves in a position to beat Texas Tech. Uzan struggled in the first half but displayed incredible aggression in the second, finishing with a total of 13 points. The inability of both McCollum and Uzan to put together a complete game already put the Sooners in an uphill battle. Soares, with 19 points, and Oweh, with 14 points, played crucial roles in maintaining stability when Uzan couldn't score in the first half, and McCollum struggled in the second. For Uzan, building off that second-half performance is imperative. Sustaining aggression and being a consistent scorer are key aspects for his contribution to the team. As for McCollum, two crucial adjustments are needed. Firstly, an improvement in defensive play is essential, and the Sooners might need to explore strategies to minimize his defensive vulnerabilities. Secondly, as Oklahoma's leading scorer, McCollum cannot afford to vanish in the second half. The team relies on him to step up as a primary scorer, especially in road games. His ability to contribute 16 points, despite struggling with shooting against Cincinnati, played a pivotal role in securing a road win. McCollum must maintain consistency throughout the game, a demand that extends to Uzan as well.

Do not start sluggish

In matchups against Texas, Texas Tech, and numerous other opponents, the Sooners have consistently faced challenges, often commencing each half with a sluggish start. This upcoming game is no exception; should Oklahoma initiate the game slowly, they will find themselves grappling with an uphill battle. It is imperative for the Sooners to establish an early rhythm in their shooting, particularly given the slow pace at which the Wildcats operate. This underscores the pivotal roles of McCollum and Uzan, who must deliver timely and accurate shots at the start of the game. Addressing the issue of a lackluster start in the second half is equally crucial and demands attention from the Sooners.

Use Kansas State's height as an advantage

Jalon Moore celebrating in OU's win over Iowa (Orlando Ramirez)

McNair stands tall at 6’11” and weighs an imposing 265 pounds, making him a formidable presence on the court. N’Guessan, at 6’9” and 220 pounds, brings significant size, particularly for a four player. Though not as towering as Cincinnati’s frontcourt featuring two 7-footers, the matchup promises a similar physicality. The Sooners may opt for a five-out style of play, akin to their strategy against Cincinnati. In that game, despite facing foul trouble, Jalon Moore logged 32 minutes, marking a season-high in playing time. If Oklahoma chooses not to go small and avoids having Moore and John Hugley dominate most minutes at the five, they could exploit unfavorable matchups for both McNair and N’Guessan using the pick and roll. Creating situations where McNair is defending against guards or even Moore could open up opportunities for the Sooners to attack off the dribble. On the defensive end, the Sooners will need to contend with the formidable unit that McNair represents. The upcoming game promises to be a strategic matchup, and one that should be fun to watch.

Matchups to watch

Oklahoma's bench vs Kansas State's bench

Kansas State's bench has emerged as a persistent issue for the team. Dai Dai Ames (5.1 points), Dorian Finister (2.8 points), Macaleab Rich (3.7 points), Jerrell Colbert (2.9 points), and R.J. Jones (2.9 points) have all made contributions off the bench, but the challenge for Tang and the Wildcats lies in the lack of a significant step forward from any of them. Consistent scoring has been elusive for Kansas State's bench, marking a notable weakness for the team this year. In contrast, Soares, Hugley, and Le’Tre Darthard on the Sooners' bench bring a wealth of experience. Despite encountering occasional struggles, particularly notable in the recent performances of Hugley and Darthard, they have managed to contribute effectively. The experience factor sets Oklahoma's bench apart. With the current uncertainties surrounding both benches, especially considering the recent struggles of Hugley and Darthard, Oklahoma's bench emerges as a significant wildcard in this matchup. Should the Sooners' bench step up, it could prove pivotal in their favor.

Otega Oweh vs Arthur Kaluma

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma celebrating (Evert Nelson)

Undoubtedly, this matchup stands out as the most captivating to watch. Kaluma emerged as one of the premier transfers during the last offseason and has proven instrumental for Kansas State this year, boasting impressive averages of 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds. His shooting prowess, registering at 45.0% from the field and 40.2% from behind the arc, adds an extra layer to his versatility. Interestingly, the Sooners boast a formidable matchup for Kaluma in the form of Oweh. Oweh's athleticism surpasses that of Kaluma, posing a credible threat on the defensive end. With Oweh's commendable defensive skills, the matchup appears promising on paper. However, acknowledging Kaluma's elite status, he is expected to make an impact. On the flip side, the intrigue lies in Oweh's offensive contributions for the Sooners. If he can replicate his recent stellar performance, the likelihood of securing a road win significantly rises.