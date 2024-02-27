After a thrilling overtime victory in Bedlam, capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Javian McCollum, the Sooners find themselves with an impressive 86.5% chance to make the NCAA Tournament, as per Torvik’s TourneyCast. Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology positions them as an 8-seed, with their 19-8 record suggesting that one more win should solidify their at-large bid. This week presents one of the toughest two-game stretches for the Sooners, beginning with a matchup against No. 8 Iowa State (21-6, 10-4), who have had a remarkable season. The game will take place at Hilton Coliseum at 7:00 (ESPN+) on Wednesday night. Winning in Ames is a formidable challenge, as evidenced by the fact that no team has accomplished it this season. Despite the difficulty of the task, the thrilling victory over the weekend and standout performances from McCollum, Otega Oweh, and Rivaldo Soares should instill confidence in the Sooners heading into this crucial matchup.

Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and guard Curtis Jones (5) celebrate after winning 82-74 over Texas Tech (Nirmalendu Majumdar)

The Cyclones are coming off a 71-64 home win over West Virginia, with Tamin Lipsey leading the way with 14 points. The Sooners beat Iowa State in Norman on January 6th, securing a 71-63 victory, but a significant change in Iowa State is the emergence of Curtis Jones, who contributed 12 points in their recent win over West Virginia. In the first four Big 12 games for Iowa State, Jones averaged 3.0 points. However, since then, he has shown a notable improvement, averaging an impressive 13.7 points. This surge in Jones’ performance has transformed the Cyclones' backcourt into a formidable trio, including Jones, Lipsey, and KeShon Gilbert, who leads the team in scoring with an average of 14.1 points. Alongside Iowa State’s dynamic backcourt, players such as Tre King, Robert Jones, and Milan Momcilovic consistently contribute to the team's offense. The upcoming game poses a significant challenge for the Sooners, considering the recent improvement that Iowa State has shown. Despite the tough matchup, the Sooners have previously defeated this Iowa State team. A win in Ames would be a substantial boost to their resume. Here are three keys to the game and two matchups to watch in tomorrow night's matchup.

Keys to the game

Build off of the thrilling win

Oklahoma guard Rivaldo Soares (5) looks at the Oklahoma State student section after shooting a 3-pointer (Nathan J. Fish)

Oklahoma's overtime victory in Bedlam provided several positive takeaways. McCollum's clutch performance, including multiple big shots in overtime and the buzzer-beater, showcased his ability to deliver under pressure. Despite being injured, Soares contributed significantly, posting 20 points on an impressive 7-9 shooting from the field, including a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc. Oweh's noteworthy 16-point performance marked a resurgence, achieving a scoring feat he hadn't reached since December 28th. Despite being benched to start the second half, Oweh responded with 14 crucial points in that half, including a pivotal basket in overtime. Jalon Moore continued his consistent play, contributing 11 points and securing 14 rebounds. Luke Northweather gained confidence with a crucial three-pointer in the second half, and Milos Uzan made two important buckets in overtime. Building off this strong performance and maintaining high confidence levels could make the upcoming game interesting for Oklahoma and potentially lead to a victory. Winning in Ames is undoubtedly challenging, requiring several factors to align positively, but the foundation for success starts with carrying momentum from the last game.

The defense must get better

In the victory over Oklahoma State, Oklahoma showcased an impressive offensive performance, firing on all cylinders. However, defensive shortcomings were evident, marked by lapses on back cuts and other simple mistakes. While the Cowboys made challenging shots, the Sooners cannot afford a subpar defensive showing against Iowa State. To secure a win, Oklahoma must replicate the defensive prowess displayed in their initial matchup with Iowa State. Recognizing that Iowa State is an elite team defensively, the Sooners will need to elevate their defensive efforts to match their formidable opponent.

Don't start slow

Oklahoma Sooners guard Otega Oweh (3) drives to the basket (William Purnell)

A significant point of interest revolves around Oklahoma's potential starting lineup against Iowa State. In the initial half of the Bedlam matchup, the Sooners adhered to their standard starting five. However, with a lackluster performance from Oweh and outstanding contributions from Soares, Coach Porter Moser made a pivotal decision to integrate Soares into the starting lineup. Despite trailing by eight at the start of the half, the team exhibited a strong performance post-halftime, showcasing a level of consistency that has at times eluded them this season. Oweh, revitalized after his time on the bench, provided a substantial offensive boost with 14 points in the second half and played his best half of basketball this season. The question now arises: should Moser maintain the familiar starting five or consider the successful adjustments made on Saturday? Soares' seamless integration and Oweh's impactful contributions off the bench present a strategic dilemma. Regardless of the starting lineup, a swift and effective start, akin to the second half on Saturday, is imperative for Oklahoma against Iowa State.

Matchups to watch

KeShon Gilbert vs Javian McCollum

Both Gilbert and McCollum play indispensable roles for their respective teams. Gilbert has demonstrated consistency in Big 12 play, with notable performances including two games where he scored 24 points. He maintains averages of 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, shooting at 46.3% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc. Meanwhile, McCollum, despite a somewhat cold stretch in three-point shooting, showcased resilience with two critical threes, including the buzzer-beater, in the Oklahoma State game. If McCollum can carry this momentum into the upcoming matchup, it not only promises an exciting duel but also enhances the Sooners' chances of securing a victory.



Tamin Lipsey vs Milos Uzan

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) reacts during the during the second half against West Virginia (Nirmalendu Majumdar)

Lipsey, maintaining averages of 12.8 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds with shooting percentages of 42.7% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc, stands out as an elite playmaker and one of the premier point guards in the Big 12. On the other side, Uzan recently delivered an impressive performance, securing 14 points and making crucial shots in overtime. As both play critical roles as point guards, the performance of either Lipsey or Uzan could provide a substantial boost to their respective teams. The matchup between these two dynamic players adds an intriguing dimension to the game.

