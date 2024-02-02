Following consecutive home losses to Texas and Texas Tech last week, the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners regained their momentum on Tuesday night with a convincing 73-53 road win against Kansas State. This victory propelled the Sooners to a 16-5 overall record, with a 4-4 standing in conference play. Notably, Jalon Moore and Javian McCollum played pivotal roles in the success, with Moore achieving a career-high 23 points and McCollum contributing 21 points. While the road win against Kansas State was significant, the Sooners now aim to build on this success by securing a second consecutive road victory against the UCF Knights (12-8, 3-5) on Saturday at 3:00 pm, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+.

UCF's Jaylin Sellers (24) jumping to contest Baylor's Langston Love (Mike Watters)

UCF boasts a dynamic duo in Jaylin Sellers (17.0 points) and Darius Johnson (13.1 points), both prolific three-point shooters attempting over five shots from beyond the arc per game. The Knights' starting lineup features towering players in the form of 7’0” Ibrahima Diallo (6.3 points) and 6’11” Thierno Sylla (5.1 points). Marchelus Avery (9.4 points) and Shemarri Allen (7.2 points) add unpredictability to the mix, with Avery excelling in three-point shooting and Allen contributing without reliance on three-pointers. Despite their 12-8 record, indicative of inconsistency, UCF has secured notable wins against Kansas and a road victory over Texas. In their recent game against Baylor, they demonstrated a strong start with a 16-8 lead, fueled by Johnson's 10 points, but ultimately fell short with a 77-69 loss. The Knights showcased their proficiency by making 14 three-pointers in that game. UCF poses a challenging matchup for the Sooners, given their talent and variability. As Oklahoma ventures into the Sunshine State for this encounter, here are three keys to the game and two matchups to watch.

Keys to the game

Hit three-pointers

Javian McCollum celebrating in OU's win over USC (Orlando Ramirez)

As previously mentioned, the Knights showcased their three-point prowess by making 14 shots from beyond the arc in their game against Baylor, with Johnson and Sellers contributing 9 of those. UCF ranks fourth in the Big 12 in attempted three-pointers, although they stand eighth in actual three-pointers made. However, their notable performance against Baylor underscores their potential to heat up from long range. In the Sooners' recent matchup against Kansas State, their three-point shooting struggled, recording a subpar 21.4% accuracy. Fortunately, Kansas State fared even worse at 14.3%. Of the three successful three-pointers for the Sooners, two were made by Moore and one by Rivaldo Soares. McCollum, who scored 21 points, did not connect on any three-pointers. Adding a three-point dimension to McCollum's game could significantly benefit the Sooners. Keep an eye on Le’Tre Darthard and Luke Northweather as key contributors in this aspect alongside McCollum.

Make free throws

It's evident that free throw shooting will play a crucial role in this game. The Sooners faced a notable challenge in their recent game against Kansas State, shooting at a disappointing 61.5% from the free throw line (24-39). Despite this, they managed to secure a convincing 20-point victory. Drawing a comparison, UCF struggled even more from the free throw line in their recent game against Baylor, converting only 1 of 7 attempts (14.3%), while Baylor boasted an 80.0% success rate with 20 out of 25. This stark contrast in free throw efficiency proved to be a deciding factor in the game. If UCF replicates their strong start as in the Baylor game, the Sooners must capitalize on opportunities from the free throw line to ensure they can maintain control and potentially exploit any struggles UCF may face in this aspect. The ability to convert free throws effectively could serve as a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the game.

Draw UCF's bigs out of the paint

Jalon Moore celebrating in Oklahoma's win over West Virginia (Alonzo Adams)

Sylla and Diallo, presenting a frontcourt akin to Cincinnati's, are poised to create challenges for the Sooners by congesting the paint. Similar to how Oklahoma strategically drew Cincinnati's bigs out of the paint in that game, replicating this approach will be imperative in facing Sylla and Diallo from UCF. Baylor's successful execution of this strategy against UCF contributed significantly to their offensive success. Key to this tactic is Moore, who, coming off a career-high 21 points, brings an added dimension with his two made three-pointers. Moore's agility, coupled with his ability to knock down three-pointers, could be pivotal against UCF's less nimble bigs. Ensuring that John Hugley remains on the court will be crucial, as his absence in the second half due to foul trouble against Kansas State limited the team's options. Northweather, with his potential to draw opposing bigs out of the paint, stands a good chance of seeing playing time in this matchup. The Soares/Moore/Northweather lineup, previously deployed against Cincinnati, holds promise and could be a valuable asset in this game.

Matchups to watch

Otega Oweh vs Jaylin Sellers

Sellers, currently ranking ninth in the conference in points per game, is an all-around guard unafraid to take shots, attempting an average of 5.8 three-pointers per game. Despite his 29.6% shooting from behind the arc, Sellers demonstrated his capability by making four three-pointers in both the Baylor and Kansas games. His career 38.8% three-point shooting attests to his consistent ability in this regard. Contrastingly, Otega Oweh struggled offensively in Oklahoma's recent game against Kansas State, posting just 4 points on 2-12 shooting from the field. Despite this, he led the team in +/- with an impressive 22. Oweh showcased positive moments as an on-ball defender, a quality he will need to replicate when guarding Sellers. A rebound in offensive performance from Oweh, coupled with maintaining his defensive contributions, would prove to be immensely beneficial for Oklahoma in this matchup.

Javian McCollum vs Darius Johnson

UCF's Darius Johnson signaling in their game against Kansas (Mike Watters)

As demonstrated in the Baylor game, Johnson showcased his ability to heat up quickly, amassing a remarkable total of 23 points and 10 assists. Notably, he swiftly scored 10 points on a flawless 4-4 shooting within the first four minutes of the game, highlighting his capability to become hot in a short span. Johnson, often underrated, serves as an impressive guard with averages of 13.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. He maintains shooting percentages of 40.4% from the field and an impressive 38.4% from behind the arc. In contrast, McCollum also possesses the potential to heat up, evident in his last game where he contributed 21 points without committing any turnovers and remained solid defensively. While McCollum has yet to experience a definitive breakout game, his recent performance indicates adjustments and improvements in his gameplay. The upcoming matchup against Johnson promises to be an exciting one, with both guards possessing the ability to impact the game significantly.