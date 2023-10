Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's rivalry game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday in Stillwater.

The kickoff time for next weekend's Bedlam matchup was announced on Saturday night.

The final Bedlam matchup for the foreseeable future will be televised on ABC.

The game will mark the second afternoon kickoff for OU since the Week 3 game against Tulsa. It also ends a stretch of three consecutive morning kickoffs for the Sooners.

The Sooners (7-1) will be looking to bounce back from a 38-33 loss to Kansas.