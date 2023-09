The Sooners and Longhorns have looked like the two best teams in the Big 12 to this point in the season, making this matchup feel like something of a collision course, and even more so than it has in recent years.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will kickoff the 119th edition of the Red River Rivalry at 11:00 a.m. CT on October 7th, 2023.

After a 49-0 shutout of the Sooners in Brent Venables' first year, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have to feel good about their chances coming into this game. However, expecting a similar outcome this time around would be foolish, as the Sooners have looked nothing like the team that was fielded in 2022.

Through four games, Oklahoma is tied for second nationally allowing just 8.5 points per game defensively and ranks fourth nationally with 46.8 points per game offensively.

Texas' win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa skyrocketed the Longhorns in the AP Top 25 with UT sitting at No. 3 coming into a Week 5 matchup with No. 24 Kansas. Meanwhile, the Sooners have risen to No. 14 in this week's poll with Iowa State coming to Norman for a 6:00 pm kick this Saturday (FS1).