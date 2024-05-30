The October matchup will mark the first time since 2017 that the game kicks off later than 11 a.m.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the OU-Texas matchup will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ABC/ESPN.

After years of 11 a.m. kickoffs, the annual Red River Rivalry will have a different feel in 2024.

While the afternoon kickoff is a break from the pattern of recent years, it's not unprecedented. Per research from the Oklahoman, the Red River Rivalry had an afternoon start time for 23 consecutive years from 1950-1972. Most games in the late '80s and 90's began in the afternoon, too.

Either way, 2024 will be an adjustment for fans of both teams.

In addition to Red River, the Sooners' home matchup against Houston on Sept. 7 will kickoff at 6:45 CT on SEC Network. That means the Sooners' first three games of the season will have afternoon or evening start times (Temple 6 p.m. in Week 1, Tulsa 2:30 p.m. Week 3).

Additional kickoff times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

