OKLAHOMA CITY — When Duke DP Francesca Frelick lifted a solo home run just inside the foul pole in left field to take a 1-0 lead on Thursday, it felt like Oklahoma might be in for one of those games.

The Blue Devils' pitching staff has been one of the best units in the nation all season long, allowing more than five runs just once and maintaining a 1.55 team ERA, ranking them third nationally. One run would've been enough for Duke to win 20 games in 2024, but against the Sooners, that's never enough—especially when they are seeing the ball well.

In Oklahoma City, that seems to be a lot more often than not.

Duke's Cassidy Curd was able to keep OU off the board for two innings, but from that point on, it was all about the Sooners' offense. And, as we've seen so many times before, it was senior catcher Kinzie Hansen who got things started at the plate.

She credited a tough week of practice and an excellent game plan for the Sooners' success at the plate.

"We've been working really hard all week before coming in," Hansen said. "We knew exactly what their game plan would be against us. We've been going on grind mode this past week.

"It was pretty grueling at times, and in the beginning of the week, we weren't hitting that machine very well. At the end of the week, it paid off."

OU went 11-for-28 (.393) against a tough Blue Devils' staff, and despite her team's success, Hansen had incredibly high praise for the group they'd just faced.

"Duke's pitching staff is very, very good. They have one of the best pitching staffs here in OKC," Hansen continued. "[Cassidy] Curd was throwing gas up in the zone, and then Jala [Wright] was throwing gas down in the zone. We had to be quick with our adjustments, and I think our hard work definitely paid off."

Hansen got the scoring started for Oklahoma, and almost as if it were poetic justice, she struck again with two outs. Swinging on the first pitch that she saw, Hansen blasted a two-run shot over the left-field wall at Devon Park to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead.

She also added another insurance run for Oklahoma in her next at-bat with an RBI single in the fourth to make it 7-1, Sooners.

Thursday's contest was Hansen's first multi-hit game of the NCAA Tournament and her fourth game of the season with three RBIs. Hansen wasn't the only Sooner to stack multiple hits as seniors Jayda Coleman and Alyssa Brito also collected two hits apiece. Perhaps more impressive than that, though, was that every starter in Oklahoma's rotation got on base, whether it was via hit or walk.

"I think the depth of our lineup is something that is so impressive to me," Hansen said of her teammates. "One through nine, I think everybody got on base today, whether it was a hit or a walk. Every single person in the starting lineup was on base today. I think that just goes to show that our work ethic pays off day in and day out. We challenge ourselves every single day. When we face a challenge like Duke's pitching staff, it doesn't really feel like anything too crazy for us."

Hansen is right; the Sooners' offense depth was impressive today. Coming into this contest, Duke had allowed more than five runs just once all season long—a 13-9 win over Clemson on April 12. Oklahoma's 9-1 win on Thursday was the product of a total team effort at the plate, and efforts like that make serious damage to the scoreboard all but inevitable.

"Nobody can do this by themselves, Hansen continued. "Not one person can step into that box and win the World Series by themselves. It's going to take all 21 of us to get the job done and to keep working hard and pressing forward. Really happy and really proud for them. Excited to see what it looks like going forward."

Hansen and the Sooners will get Friday off to prepare for a matchup with the sixth-seeded UCLA Bruins, who defeated No. 14 Alabama 4-1 on Thursday.

The Sooners and Bruins will start on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (ABC). The winner will advance to the WCWS semifinals, while the loser will face elimination on Sunday.