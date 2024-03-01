NORMAN — In a day that was full of history at Love's Field, Kinzie Hansen stepped to the plate with a chance to be the biggest piece of it.

After an improbable run by Miami (OH) in the top of the seventh inning, the Sooners' four-run lead was gone heading into the bottom of the frame. The Sooners needed at least one run to seal the win and avoid extra innings.

It was Rylie Boone that got things started with a lead-off single, which put the bat in Kansen's hands to make a play. The senior team co-captain delivered the most memorable play possible in walk-off fashion — a two-run home run to left field to clinch the 9-7 win in the first game at the Sooners' new stadium.

The win officially marks the beginning of the Love's Field era and the 68th consecutive win for the Sooners.

Miami OH, however, made it far from easy. They briefly took the air out of the crowd in the first inning, when Karli Spaid and Holly Braska hit back-to-back home runs to give the RedHawks a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Jayda Coleman scored a run in the bottom of the frame, but the Redhawks' 3-1 lead held until the fourth inning, when Rylie Boone scored on an RBI from Alynah Torres.

Alyssa Brito marked the Sooners' first home run at Love Field with a solo shot in the fifth inning. The Sooners appeared to run away with it in the sixth inning, when Jayda Coleman and Kasidi Pickering hit back-to-back home runs to give the Sooners a 7-3 run.

But the RedHawks weren't done. They snagged back-to-back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh inning and improbably tied the game 7-7. SJ Geurin relieved Karlie Keeney in the circle and helped the Sooners escape the frame, but the pressure was now back on OU to close out the game.

That only left the door open for Hansen's heroics.

Nicole May got the start in the circle and recorded six strikeouts, two hits, five batters walked and three runs allowed. Geurin logged the win.

The Sooners will go for their 69th straight win and their second at Love's Field against Liberty at 5:10 p.m. on ESPN+