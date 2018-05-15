All those people hitting the panic button for Oklahoma basketball two months ago can officially relax and enjoy the summer.

The Sooners have the last piece to their offseason puzzle as Wichita State transfer shooting guard Austin Reaves has picked OU as his next destination, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Reaves, who is 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, will have to sit out the 2018-19 season but will be a redshirt junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, starting with the 2019-20 season.

There’s no question that Reaves, originally from Arkansas, was one of the premier transfer targets across the country. More than 20 schools inquired about Reaves before it eventually came down to a final four of OU, Northern Iowa, Purdue and Iowa State.

Reaves made his official visit to Norman a couple of weeks ago, and things went really well. There was no question Reaves fit what OU was looking for and that the Sooners made and were going to continue to make him a major priority. But when nothing immediate happened, you started to wonder.

A trip to Northern Iowa followed combined with a visit to Purdue last weekend and that was that. He had seen all he needed to see. Reaves was ready to make his call to Lon Kruger and staff.

Reaves gives OU an outstanding perimeter shooter. He shot 42.5 percent from 3-point territory as a sophomore for the Shockers and averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and two assists per game. He started 11 games last season and set a school record by hitting seven consecutive 3-pointers in a game in a win vs. Tulsa.

His departure from Wichita State was a bit of a surprise, but once he was granted his full release last month, the race was on.

“I get that everybody is wondering why," Reaves told Kansas.com last month. "At the end of the day, it was one of those things where I felt like I needed to move on to pursue my dream. I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the (WSU) coaches and the fans.”

The addition of Reaves concludes a furious finish by the OU coaches regarding the 2018-19 season and beyond. Once OU’s season ended in a first-round NCAA tournament defeat to Rhode Island, the Sooners lost three backcourt players in the span of a week. Freshman guard Trae Young, not surprisingly, decided to sign an agent and enter the NBA Draft.

Sophomore guards Kameron McGusty and Jordan Shepherd opted to transfer with McGusty committing to Miami and Shepherd returning home to play for Charlotte.