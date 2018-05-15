Kruger lands coveted Wichita State transfer
All those people hitting the panic button for Oklahoma basketball two months ago can officially relax and enjoy the summer.
The Sooners have the last piece to their offseason puzzle as Wichita State transfer shooting guard Austin Reaves has picked OU as his next destination, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Reaves, who is 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, will have to sit out the 2018-19 season but will be a redshirt junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, starting with the 2019-20 season.
There’s no question that Reaves, originally from Arkansas, was one of the premier transfer targets across the country. More than 20 schools inquired about Reaves before it eventually came down to a final four of OU, Northern Iowa, Purdue and Iowa State.
Reaves made his official visit to Norman a couple of weeks ago, and things went really well. There was no question Reaves fit what OU was looking for and that the Sooners made and were going to continue to make him a major priority. But when nothing immediate happened, you started to wonder.
A trip to Northern Iowa followed combined with a visit to Purdue last weekend and that was that. He had seen all he needed to see. Reaves was ready to make his call to Lon Kruger and staff.
Reaves gives OU an outstanding perimeter shooter. He shot 42.5 percent from 3-point territory as a sophomore for the Shockers and averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and two assists per game. He started 11 games last season and set a school record by hitting seven consecutive 3-pointers in a game in a win vs. Tulsa.
His departure from Wichita State was a bit of a surprise, but once he was granted his full release last month, the race was on.
“I get that everybody is wondering why," Reaves told Kansas.com last month. "At the end of the day, it was one of those things where I felt like I needed to move on to pursue my dream. I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the (WSU) coaches and the fans.”
The addition of Reaves concludes a furious finish by the OU coaches regarding the 2018-19 season and beyond. Once OU’s season ended in a first-round NCAA tournament defeat to Rhode Island, the Sooners lost three backcourt players in the span of a week. Freshman guard Trae Young, not surprisingly, decided to sign an agent and enter the NBA Draft.
Sophomore guards Kameron McGusty and Jordan Shepherd opted to transfer with McGusty committing to Miami and Shepherd returning home to play for Charlotte.
A caption doesn’t do this feeling much justice... I can honestly say I gave these 2 great Universities every single bit of me. Extremely blessed to play my last year for @OU_MBBall . Masters I’m coming for you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ARAgZx8H2i— Miles Reynolds (@MilesReyRey2) May 12, 2018
The Sooners struck gold on back-to-back weekends in April in the graduate transfer market. It began with Pacific’s Miles Reynolds, a combo guard who will provide a lot of leadership and toughness to the team.
That was followed by Maine point guard Aaron Calixte in what was an incredibly vital piece to the puzzle as OU had zero pure point guards on the roster following the departures of Young and Shepherd. Calixte crossed off that concern in a hurry.
Best gift I could ever give you! Happy Mother’s Day ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZdeAp1dWMy— Aaron Calixte (@A_Calixte23) May 13, 2018
Reynolds graduated from Pacific last weekend, and Calixte did the same at Maine with both expected to be in Norman next month.
And just like that, the Sooners are ready for the 2018-19 season. A lot of new faces, but a lot of experience and leadership coming to Norman.
Although Reaves cannot play the upcoming season, he will be a significant piece for OU moving forward. The Sooners are going to have six seniors on the roster for next season (Christian James, Rashard Odomes, Jamuni McNeace, Ty Lazenby, Reynolds, Calixte) and will need a huge, both in quality and quantity, 2019 class.
OU has already hit a home run with Denton (Texas) Guyer point guard commit De’Vion Harmon, and now Reaves is the second piece to the 2019 puzzle.
Reaves’ ability to shoot combined with Harmon’s ability to penetrate and find teammates should make that a natural combination.
The end of the season was one bumpy road for Kruger and staff, but the Sooners have found a way to navigate and reload.
Give credit to Kruger and assistants Chris Crutchfield, Carlin Hartman and Kevin Kruger. They had a plan, and they executed it.