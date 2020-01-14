“We've got to play a lot better. We've got to shoot a lot better to have a chance on a night like this. But again we're going to keep working at it. Got to keep getting better.”

“Well, disappointing of course with the result,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought that it was a pretty good battle for a while. They're big. They're big. They're good. They did what they needed to do to win a ball game.

The Jayhawks were playing without star guard Devon Dotson, but no mater what OU attempted to do, simply could not get things going on a consistent basis.

Unfortunately, the Sooners shooting just couldn’t bring the goods. In what can only be described as a missed opportunity, visiting Kansas walked away with a 66-52 victory Tuesday evening.

The Oklahoma crowd brought it. The beloved mascot Top Daug was back at Lloyd Noble Center for the first time in more than a decade, setting up a terrific atmosphere.

The Sooners energy kept it close, trailing 28-27 at halftime. But the second half didn’t see a total collapse, but a little lapse of concentration offensively here, a little blown defensive assignment there, and all the sudden, OU was staring its second straight conference loss in the face.

OU shot 19 of 62 from the field (30.6 percent) and not much better from 3-point territory at 8-of-29 (27.6 percent).

The Sooners have to have big games from at least two of their three-headed monster. So many times when OU has needed a response, some combination of Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have come up big.

In the biggest game of the season to date, the trio didn’t have it. They combined 10 of 43 from the field and 4-19 from 3-point territory. Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Manek had 10 points and Reaves had four.

“We just have to make shots. I didn't do very well tonight,” Manek said. “I make those all the time. I don't know what's going on. I think we just have to make shots. The defense needed to focus on defense and continue to focus on offense.”

OU (11-5, 2-2) has another chance to get it going again, playing TCU at home Saturday afternoon.

Note

*While it wasn’t a great night for the Sooners, a couple of freshmen played quality minutes and continue to make strides.

Guard De’Vion Harmon was inserted back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench the previous four games. He scored 13 points with two steals and connected on three 3-pointers.

“De'Vion was good. De'Vion did a good job, he did step up and make shots for us,” Kruger said. “His energy is always good. He works hard. Yea, I thought De'Vion did a good job.”

Harmon played 37 minutes in his return to the first five, while Jalen Hill made the most of his 12 minutes of action.

Hill scored four points and grabbed five rebounds. He was able to get OU’s offense going in the first half that saw the Sooners take a 20-16 lead, which turned out to be OU’s biggest lead of the night.