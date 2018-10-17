Kyler Murray staying true to himself
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There’s no one way to respond to a loss. Going ballistic in a postgame interview might net the same results as someone who gives one-word answers following the contest.The reaction itself isn’t the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news