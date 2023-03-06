“Coach Bates is definitely a big part of the reason why I’m here,” Lacey aid. “Bates and Coach Venables are guys I had a lot of trust in coming out of high school. I think the biggest thing for me is the knowledge they have and helping produce talented linemen go on to the next level.”

Lacey admits the high school recruitment came down to Notre Dame and Clemson. He picked the Irish and spent the last four years in South Bend. Now he gets the chance to go to the new version of Clemson with the Sooners.

When it comes to Oklahoma transfer defensive tackle Jacob Lacey , it’s the coach. Or coaches when you’re talking about head coach Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates .

The transfer portal has offered the opportunity for that second chance, in more ways than one. Sometimes, it’s a school. Other times, it’s a coach.

Lacey didn’t wait for the crazy portal period in December. Already earning his degree from ND allowed Lacey to hit the portal early and get to work in finding that school.

He’s always going to have that honor as being the first 2023 portal addition as Lacey made the call on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Battling injuries with the Irish, Lacey posted 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his career. He did have two sacks in his limited time in 2022 before deciding it was time to look elsewhere.

“It was tough,” Lacey said. “It was a spiritual battle, physical battle. There is nothing wrong at all with Notre Dame. I have nothing bad to say. But I know this is where I’m supposed to be.”

As much as Lacey might need OU, the same can be said for the Sooners with Lacey. The OU staff knew they needed to upgrade at defensive tackle, which might be the toughest position to find that gem in the portal.

Lacey and OU came together at just the exact right time.

“Jacob’s a guy that we had a relationship with while we were at Clemson,” Venables said. “Again, he's been a leader. Incredibly tough and versatile. Probably going to be just an inside guy. But a guy that understands leverage and how to play the game.

“He's got a good foundation of fundamentals and moves well, who's a young man that we really felt like would be able to mentor some of the younger players. He's got great maturity but natural leadership skills and brings great value to our locker room.”

It has to be more than that, though. Leadership and experience are no doubt big bonuses, but the Sooners need production.

They need guys in the middle of the defense who can make an impact and help get the OU defense back to levels Venables and Bates are striving for.

Lacey is hoping that won’t take much longer.

“I think that change is about to come with the defensive line,” Lacey said. “Once we get all these pieces together, this defensive line is going to be sparked up. Just wait.”

Lacey didn’t know one player when he arrived at OU. That’s OK. He’s building those bonds and friendships, and Venabless is still the same Venables that Lacey remembers during his high school recruitment.

“I mean Coach V is the exact same,” Lacey said. “Everything he says, you have to listen to. What’s weird is how easy he can get your attention. It’s a trust level that you don’t find too common, especially coming from the transfer portal.

“That trust level was a big, big thing I was looking for. I’ve found it.”