News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 10:01:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Lamb’s chance for final statement

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
Staff Writer
@BPrzybylo
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

There he was, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb going through all the warmups imaginable as the Sooners got ready to take on Baylor three weeks ago.Rumors started to swirl earlier that day that ev...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}