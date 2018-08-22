It has been more than two months since that Friday afternoon in June, but it’s a day Tease will never forget.

Oklahoma wide receiver Myles Tease was the last one to know. The coaches knew. His friends knew. His family knew. Only Tease didn’t know he was about to make the leap from walk-on to a scholarship player for his redshirt season in Norman.

“What I remember I thought we were doing like a Vlog type thing,” Tease said. “They kinda, like, set me up. As I was walking through the facilities, they made it look like I was showing off the facilities in a Vlog. As I got upstairs, I kinda seen something, kinda had a feeling, but I wasn’t sure.

“Went into the office and saw Coach Riley and then my parents came out and they were like, surprise. Ah, I kinda got the idea of what’s going on. I was surprised. I didn’t see it coming, but it’s something I was happy to be a part of.”

It’s a three-minute video that tries to chronicle the long ride it has taken to get Tease from Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington to Central Oklahoma to being on scholarship in Norman.

Despite attending such a football-rich program like Booker T., Tease was never a big-time recruit. A broken hand during his senior season really took away any chance of Tease becoming one of those patented in-state late bloomers.

Wease opted to head to Edmond to UCO for a couple of years. Things didn’t pan out the way he had hoped, so he was back on the move. His options? A scholarship shot at Washington State or betting on himself at OU.

He chose the latter and hasn’t looked back.

“It’s just faith. You have to believe in yourself,” Tease said. “If you don’t believe in yourself, then there’s no reason for you to come out here and take a leap like that. I believe in myself and knew I could get stuff done. As long as I keep grinding and pushing, I know I’ll be good.”

Even that process wasn’t easy. It helped that Tease’s uncle knew OU assistant coach Cale Gundy, but Tease wasn’t guaranteed a walk-on spot. It took injuries to other walk-ons for Tease to get the invite four days into the 2016 fall camp.

“They told me to just be ready for a call. As soon as that call came, I was ready to go,” Tease said.

He’s not the biggest. He’s not the fastest, but anybody who knows or watches Tease realizes he’s getting everything out of his talent and pushing others as well at the same time.

“He plays with a chip on his shoulder,” sophomore receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “He’s so humble. That’s my guy. Tease, that’s my homie. He’s very competitive. He’s hard on himself, which all of us are. He expects himself to be better than everyone out there. That’s what you need to be a great receiver. You have to have that fight.

“Myles, he has it. He keeps his composure, he keeps his head, he never gets rattled. That’s what I like about him. I feed off of him. If I’m having a bad practice or a bad game, he’s there to pick me up or vice versa.”

Tease saw action in 13 games during the 2017 season with two catches for 51 yards. Included in that was a 46-yard touchdown reception in OU’s victory against West Virginia in the regular season finale.

“It was kinda surreal,” Tease said. “Catching the ball and running and like, is this real? It’s a big thing to do because not many people score touchdowns in this stadium. So it’s just a blessing to get in that end zone here at Oklahoma.”

His mentality hasn’t changed even if his situation has. No doubt it’s a great feeling for Tease to not have to worry about paying for tuition, but it doesn’t mean anything when it comes to the football field.

He still approaches the game like a walk-on and doesn’t second-guess anything. Riley was quick to point out Tease has been a solid performer during preseason camp, showing nothing has changed in Tease’s mindset. Through all the ups and downs, twists and turns, Tease is grateful for the journey.

“You only get one life. You got to take every chance you can get, and I took a big chance on myself,” Tease said. “I know who I am, the person that I am. I know what it takes to be great. That’s why I did it.”