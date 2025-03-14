Late rally falls short: Oweh’s game-winning shot hands OU an 85-84 loss

On Wednesday night, the Sooners secured an 81-75 win over Georgia, advancing to the second round of the SEC Tournament where they faced Kentucky just 24 hours later.

With their NCAA Tournament hopes already solidified, Oklahoma continued its revenge tour, this time against a Wildcats team that edged them out by one point in Norman back in February in a game that ended in heated fashion.

Though technically a neutral site, Big Blue Nation turned the arena into a road environment for the Sooners, and Kentucky fed off the energy early, jumping out to an 8-0 run in the first two minutes.

Oklahoma weathered the storm, settled in, and eventually took the lead. Despite shooting just 4-15 (26.7 percent) from behind the arc and dealing with frontcourt foul trouble from Mohamed Wague, the Sooners trailed only 40-38 at halftime.

The second half remained a back and forth battle until Kentucky strung together a quick 6-0 run, taking a 54-48 lead with 13:03 remaining. Fortunately for the Sooners, the Wildcats could not create much separation, and Oklahoma clawed back to make it a 66-65 game with 6:58 left to play.

Then Otega Oweh took over. He led Kentucky on an 11-0 run, pushing the Wildcats’ lead to 77-65 with 4:30 remaining. It looked like they would close it out, but Jeremiah Fears and the Sooners had other plans.

Oklahoma trailed by six with 41 seconds left when Fears drilled a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 83-80. On the next possession, he stole the ball from Andrew Carr and found Jalon Moore for a dunk, making it a one-point game.

Then Fears came up with another steal and converted a driving layup at the rim, giving Oklahoma an improbable 84-83 lead after trailing by six just moments earlier.

With six seconds left, the Wildcats had one final chance and Oweh delivered. He drove downhill, attacked the rim through three defenders, and finished to lift Kentucky to an 85-84 win in an SEC Tournament classic.