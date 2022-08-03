Lebby, Bedenbaugh connection

“But I think it's just the constant stress of it all the time from top to bottom. And it's just a consistent message all the time of how we want to play.”

“That's part of playing football and part of playing the position,” Bedenbaugh said. “I mean if you're not physical you're not going to be a very good player, it doesn't matter how talented you are. It's a violent sport and a violent game and you've got to play that way.

Bedenbaugh talked in the spring about how excited he was to be working with Lebby and that connection is just growing with each week and month.

“The relationship is great. Bill recruited me coming out of high school so we’ve got a ton of history,” Lebby said. “We’ve had a lot of fun getting going. Got great rapport, a great relationship. He’s the best O-line coach in the country, bar none. Dang glad he’s in the room.”

Who would know better about how an offensive lineman thinks than Lebby, who was once in those shoes back in the day?

A lot of that is good, though. A huge part that OU fans should be looking forward to is Lebby and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh working together.

Part of that, of course, is because of first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the offense he’s bringing to the Sooners .

Even though the majority of the offensive coaches are returning for Oklahoma in 2022, there is definitely a different feeling in Norman.

Gray leading the pack

At this time last year, running back Eric Gray was the new kid in town. Transferring from Tennessee, Gray was still finding his footing and how he was going to fit.

Fast forward a year later, and it sure feels like it’s his room. He wants to prove he can be an every down type of back, and his preparation and work ethic has set him apart so far.

SCOOPHD: Media Day 2022 -- Eric Gray

“The room is going to start with EG. Eric has done an unbelievable job,” Lebby said. “I’ve said this since being around him for five days – the guy’s a pro. Everything he does is in a professional manner. Could not be more excited about where he’s at and what he’s going to be able to do for us this fall.

“Marcus (Major), it’s all about consistency for him. Everybody understands when he’s gotten opportunities, he’s done a really good job. Excited about where he’s at. He had a good summer.”

The Sooners hit it pretty big on the trail for the 2022 class with Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk. Barnes showed what he can do as a mid-year enrollee, and Sawchuk definitely has a lot of speed that will catch people’s eye.

“Jovantae was here in the spring and had a really good spring. Gavin is incredibly talented,” Lebby said. “We were talking about foot speed earlier and he’s got it. Excited about that room. Maybe not a ton of production or experience from a depth standpoint, but guys that are capable and willing for sure.”

WR transfers were a necessity

Everybody realized OU needed a little help in the wide receiver room when spring ended. The Sooners got some help from not one but two Power 5 transfers through the portal.

Adding LV Bunkley-Shelton (Arizona State) and J.J. Hester (Missouri) was huge for the depth, but also for the experience that both will bring, too.

“Thing about LV is from an experience standpoint, he’s lived it,” Lebby said. “He’s played ball. He’s caught the football in big games and he’s had production. He’s come in and worked his butt off and done a great job. He’s going to create great depth for us and have the ability to get on the field and do the same thing right here Sept. 3.

“J.J., being an in-state kid with the opportunity to come home, this is a really talented kid and a really raw kid that’s got great upside. I’m looking forward to getting on the field with him as well.”

OK to have a Steady Eddie or two

Wide receivers can sometimes be the loudest personalities in the room, but OU is led by a couple of rather subdued guys in Drake Stoops and Marvin Mims.

That’s not a bad thing, though.

“The thing I love is there’s a couple guys in there that are Steady Eddies,” Lebby said. “Marvin and Drake have had production, have lived the experience part of it, who work like pros every single day, have done a great job of pulling that group with them.

“From there you look at it, we’ve got guys that are very, very capable that maybe haven’t had the production or experience that we all think they need to have. But they’re going to have an opportunity and I’m excited about where that room is and where we’re going.”

Whether it’s Jalil Farooq or a healthy Theo Wease, you see potential galore in the room. It’s obviously just about how quickly it can come together.

Don’t forget about Willis

Running backs, receivers, but don’t forget about the tight ends. And don’t forget about Brayden Willis, who opted to return to OU for one more season.

Willis has had some great individual moments but hasn’t been able to stay healthy and put it all together for a season.

He’s hoping 2022 will be that chance to make an emphatic statement.

“Brayden is going to be very, very involved. We’re going to play in 11, we’re going to play in 12, we’re going to play in 20, we’re going to play in 10,” Lebby said. “We’re going to play in all these different packages where we’re getting different guys involved.”