LAWRENCE, Kansas — Missed opportunities told the story for the Sooners in their 38-33 loss to Kansas on Saturday.

The biggest chance to win came late in the fourth quarter, with the Sooners leading 33-32.

Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs managed to intercept a pass from Jason Bean, returning it to the Kansas 38-yard line with 2:29 left in the game. That set the Sooners offense up with a simple goal — gain one first down, and the game is over.

That’s not how things worked out.

Jovantae Barnes rushed for a one-yard loss on first down, which was also followed by a Dillon Gabriel run for a loss of one. On third down, Barnes ran for a five-yard gain to set up fourth-and-7 from the Kansas 35-yard line. On fourth down, Josh Elzinga’s punt rolled into the end zone for a net of 20 yards.

The Sooners did force the Jayhawks to use all three of their timeouts but the drive took up just 24 seconds, giving the Jayhawks plenty of time. The Jayhawks eventually went on to score the game-winning touchdown on a seven-play, 80-yard drive.

Lebby explained the play calling on that drive during his postgame interview.

“We wanted to make sure they used all three (timeouts) but we were trying like heck to get a first down,” Lebby said after the game. “We felt like running the ball and having the ability to pin them there without any timeouts, making them go the length was the right thing to do. That’s why I ran it there on third down. Gotta execute better. Got a chance to win the game if we stay on the field and get one first down, but we don’t do it.”

OU coach Brent Venables suggested that the offense could’ve been more aggressive on that drive.

“You’d like to be better there,” Venables said. “You’d like to chew up some clock, get a first down and it’s over. We forced them to use their timeouts and (our defense) could’ve been a little better on the two-minute (drill), and we’re not having this conversation either. Certainly, you look back at it after the fact, you don’t want to expose yourself to turning it over, but you’d like to get a first down there. That makes things a hell of a lot easier.”