Lebby: "We were trying (to get) a first down' following Ethan Downs INT
LAWRENCE, Kansas — Missed opportunities told the story for the Sooners in their 38-33 loss to Kansas on Saturday.
The biggest chance to win came late in the fourth quarter, with the Sooners leading 33-32.
Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs managed to intercept a pass from Jason Bean, returning it to the Kansas 38-yard line with 2:29 left in the game. That set the Sooners offense up with a simple goal — gain one first down, and the game is over.
That’s not how things worked out.
Jovantae Barnes rushed for a one-yard loss on first down, which was also followed by a Dillon Gabriel run for a loss of one. On third down, Barnes ran for a five-yard gain to set up fourth-and-7 from the Kansas 35-yard line. On fourth down, Josh Elzinga’s punt rolled into the end zone for a net of 20 yards.
The Sooners did force the Jayhawks to use all three of their timeouts but the drive took up just 24 seconds, giving the Jayhawks plenty of time. The Jayhawks eventually went on to score the game-winning touchdown on a seven-play, 80-yard drive.
Lebby explained the play calling on that drive during his postgame interview.
“We wanted to make sure they used all three (timeouts) but we were trying like heck to get a first down,” Lebby said after the game. “We felt like running the ball and having the ability to pin them there without any timeouts, making them go the length was the right thing to do. That’s why I ran it there on third down. Gotta execute better. Got a chance to win the game if we stay on the field and get one first down, but we don’t do it.”
OU coach Brent Venables suggested that the offense could’ve been more aggressive on that drive.
“You’d like to be better there,” Venables said. “You’d like to chew up some clock, get a first down and it’s over. We forced them to use their timeouts and (our defense) could’ve been a little better on the two-minute (drill), and we’re not having this conversation either. Certainly, you look back at it after the fact, you don’t want to expose yourself to turning it over, but you’d like to get a first down there. That makes things a hell of a lot easier.”
Danny Stutsman suffers lower leg injury
The Sooner linebacker did a great job defending an end zone pass late in the second quarter, but he went down with an apparent leg injury after the play. Stutsman played just one snap the rest of the way, effectively missing the entire second half.
Kip Lewis saw most of the reps in Stutsman's absence, finishing with five tackles.
"I thought guys responded well," Venables said. "Kip got in and did some great things. We rotated some other guys in there, I thought. I hurt for Danny. He’s a great player. So, I’m sure to some degree there’s an impact, but no excuses. We just didn’t do the things that it takes to win a game, a tough, tight game. But KU did. So, I don’t want to take anything away from Coach Leipold and their football team, either.”
Tawee Walker misses most of fourth quarter
The OU running back had a career day against Kansas, finishing with 146 yards — the most by any running back in a game this season — and one touchdown on 23 carries while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
However, Walker went in and out of the lineup in the second half and had to sit much of the fourth quarter with a leg injury, recording just one carry. Walker's absence played a role in the Sooners' late offensive issues.
t just felt like I couldn't make any cuts on it, so it was best to put somebody else in because I wasn't 100 percent," Walker said after the game.
The Sooners finished with a season-high 269 yards on 55 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
Reggie Pearson ejected after targeting penalty
Another tough moment for the Sooners came early in the fourth quarter. Pearson made a hit on KU quarterback Jason Bean as he slid near the goal line, but the play was reviewed for a targeting hit to the head and neck area.
After review, the hit was deemed targeting and Pearson was ejected from the game. The Jayhawks scored on the next play to take a 32-27 lead.
"They said he lunged and hit him in the head," Venables said. "It’s bang-bang. It’s a quarterback scramble on the three-yard line. I don’t know. It is what is it.
"I saw the same thing you guys did," OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. "I didn't see the head to head but again, saw the same thing you guys did."