Kissimmee, Fla. – Coming into the game with an 0-5 record Celebration, while facing a Osceola high bunch that boasts six players who currently hold power five offers, seemed to have brought a knife to a gunfight with the Kowboys. And a 56-0 night later there’s not much to argue against that belief. And the Kowboys domination all started up front with their dynamic pairing of Oklahoma commitment Derrick Leblanc and UCF defensive tackle pledge John Walker.

It was SoonerScoop.com’s first time seeing the Sooners pledge in person and even amongst such a talented roster he was about impossible not to notice hitting the field. Leblanc’s listed 6-foot-4 and 265-pounds seems pretty close to dead on. In such a dominant performance Leblanc didn’t play much beyond the first quarter but his ability to get underneath blocks was impressive to see and he uses his length very to keep blockers away from his body. With time he’ll get even better with his pad level and his quickness will become even more dangerous. Unlike a lot of talented young defensive lineman he doesn’t simply line up at one position he moves around all over the defensive line which allows Leblanc to show what made him such a priority for Todd Bates and co. Leblanc has the body type of a guy who still has a lot of filling out to do, he’s got so much length he looks a bit lighter than he actually is. But in the college game it’s not hard to see him becoming a dominant interior pass rusher and the Sooners being able to slide him out wide without having to change personnel defensively.

NOTES: