Keys launched it from the left corner and sank it, giving the Sooners a one-point lead with 4.5 seconds to go.

The ball found Skylar Vann off the inbounds, who missed a layup but recovered the rebound. Vann found an open Lexy Keys as the clock continued to count down.

But they never quit, and somehow found themselves trailing No. 3 Texas by just two points with just 13.9 seconds to go and a chance to tie or take the lead.

NORMAN — For much of Wednesday night's game, Oklahoma simply couldn't buy a bucket. The Sooners hovered below 37% shooting for the entire game.

The Sooners forced a miss on the Longhorns' final possession, securing a 71-70 win at the Lloyd Noble Center. The win also clinched the Big 12 regular-season championship, the Sooners' second in two years.

That wasn't Keys' only big shot of the night. She hit two other shots in the fourth quarter, including a jumper with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Sooners' their first lead since early in the first quarter. She finished with 16 points on six of 12 points, but no shot was bigger than that game winner.

"A lot of emotions," Keys said. "I don't even know how to describe 'em. It was a lot of excitement honestly. We battled together as a team. This whole season has been about ourselves, been about grinding together and being connected and we were so connected today.

"I think I ended up in the right place at the right time getting there. But I think we just continued as a team to just keep playing hard and we've been talking about in practice just 'finish plays, finish plays.' And I think that was a gutsy win on everyone's part. So I think I just happened to be there and they were giving me confidence. 'Just keep shooting.' So I think honestly (it was) right place right time, but amazing save by Sky. Absolutely amazing."

For OU coach Jennie Baranczyk, it was the latest example of how resilient her team has become.

The Sooners trailed 21-10 after the first quarter as they made just two of 18 field-goal attempts. But a 28-point second quarter helped the Sooners erase a 14-point deficit, and a buzzer beater from Payton Verhulst helped cut the deficit to one heading into halftime.

However, the shooting woes returned in the third quarter, and the Longhorns utilized free throws to build a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the Sooners' defense ramped up, limiting Texas to just 10 points on 15% shooting (2/13) in the final 10 minutes.

That left the door open for Keys' late-game heroics.

"I'm not usually speechless as you all know," Baranczyk said. "But what a game. And looking at a stat sheet, we shouldn't have won it. Obviously Texas is so talented and yet we just have this 'never say die' attitude and we just kept going and kept going and kept going and I think this team has found itself to be a really good team. And I don't mean good because we won a Big 12 championship. I mean a good team because they cover for each other, they help each other and they believe in each other and they just --- they never quit on each other and they never have a second of doubt even when it doesn't seem possible."

After starting the season 6-5, the Sooners (21-7) have now won 15 of their 17 conference games en route to their second Big 12 championship in three years under Baranczyk.

The OU coach credits her players and staff.

"I’m really proud that we didn’t quit in December," Baranczyk said.