Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was ready for the question Monday afternoon. When was it going to be time to put redshirt junior tight end Lee Morris on scholarship? “I can't believe I didn't get asked this sooner,” Riley said. “There is a lot that goes into it. The casual fan or somebody out there, you sit there first and there are number issues, which is never as clear-cut as it seems because your numbers basically change weekly if not daily, depending on where the recruiting class is, guys that you have leaving, projecting the future, where your needs are. It would be a little difficult to explain the whole thing. “But it's a moving target. He's a guy that we certainly ... we always have a list of guys that, hey, when we feel like we can do it, that are on that list, and he's certainly at or near the top of that list for us, no doubt. “I think one of those things that's probably a matter of time. I'd love to have had him on even before this, but as much as you want to make sure it's right for the kid, which that's a huge part of it, but it's also gotta line up and be right for the program. So once we get those in line, then that's when we'll make the decision.” Monday evening – the story was much different.

“If you guys have to go out to dinner tonight, take Lee Morris,” said Riley in the Twitter video. “He's buying. He's on scholarship.” Morris can officially say he has followed in his father’s footsteps. Lee Morris Sr. was originally a walk-on at OU before eventually earning a scholarship and was also a member of OU’s 1985 national championship team. Now Lee Morris can check off the first two boxes and hope for that third one to be checked off in 2018 or 2019 as the Sooners aim for their eighth national championship. There was no shortage of talent at Allen (Texas) High for the 2015 class. From superstar quarterback Kyler Murray to offensive tackle Bobby Evans, the Eagles were loaded and the school was heavily recruited for that class and beyond. But even in this era of social media and Hudl and game video being more accessible than ever before, Morris just sort of slipped through the cracks. There’s no real reason he should have. At 6-foot-2, he had the size. With 43 catches for 888 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, he had the production.

Just not the offers. North Texas, SMU and New Mexico State were some of his biggest offers, but Morris always knew in his heart he wanted to be a Sooner. It was all he had dreamt about. “He had a tremendous senior year,” Riley said. “We were in contact with those guys. One conversation kind of led to another. We were shocked he didn’t more options. He had some options, but we were shocked he didn’t have more and bigger options than he had. Yea, it’s obviously worked out great for everybody. He’s been a big part of us, for sure.” Morris became a surprising name to know in 2017 after scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games, including a clutch score in the 31-16 victory at Ohio State. He was talked up all preseason camp by the coaches, but it wasn’t until you had a chance to see him did you realize that there might be a real reason why Morris was being mentioned. It’s oversimplifying to say a two-minute span in OU’s 63-14 victory against Florida Atlantic led to Morris earning the scholarship, but it sure as heck didn’t hurt. With OU up 7-0 midway through the first quarter, Morris blocked a punt that was recovered by Curtis Bolton in the end zone. It was OU’s first blocked punt in five years and first blocked punt for a touchdown in 16 years. “I was really happy,” Bobby Evans said. “We call him ‘BeastLee’ for a reason. He's a freak athlete. In high school, I don't know if people know this, but his vertical was like a 40-something inch vertical. I've always known that he's a spectacular athlete. I've been knowing him since middle school.” Morris wasn’t done yet. Following a three-and-out for FAU, the Sooners took over at the FAU 35 yard line, and Morris only needed one play to make an impact. Murray found Morris for a completion around midfield. Morris shook off some tacklers and headed down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown reception.

It’s been a dream of mine since I was kid. And now I can proudly say, that I’m playing football at The University of Oklahoma on FULL Scholarship! #BoomerSooner — Lee Morris (@BeastLee80) September 4, 2018