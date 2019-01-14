There you go. Seven words and done. With all the rumors and reports swirling about what former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was going to do, it was just a simple announcement. No grand gesture or anything, just a simple tweet and move on.

This doesn’t mean Murray has now chosen football instead of baseball, but it does mean you can now close the OU chapter of the Murray story.



And what a chapter it was. After sitting out the 2016 season because of NCAA transfer rules and waiting behind Baker Mayfield and his 2017 Heisman Trophy-winning campaign, Murray electrified OU and the college football world during the 2018 season.

Murray completed 260 of 377 passes for 4,361 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdown and also earned the Heisman honor.

You knew some sort of news was going to come down regarding Murray on Monday because time was us. Monday is the last day for underclassmen to announce their intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

With Murray in the fold, that gives OU five members of its historic offense leaving early.

*QB Kyler Murray

*RB Rodney Anderson

*WR Marquise Brown

*OT Cody Ford

*OT Bobby Evans

Anderson had announced a couple of months ago after suffering a season-ending knee injury, while Ford, Brown and Evans all announced within the last two weeks.

One announcement down for Murray, and another huge one looming. There was essentially nothing to lose for Murray in declaring for the NFL Draft. It doesn’t change his standing with the Oakland A’s, who drafted Murray with the ninth overall selection in the MLB Draft last June.

Murray hit .296 average with 10 home runs, 13 doubles, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 51 games for the Sooners last spring. The A’s reportedly sent various personnel members to have a meeting with Murray on Sunday about trying to convince Murray to play professional baseball instead of football.

Murray will work out those details in the future about if he’ll choose the NFL over MLB or vice versa, but now the Sooners focus will be on the 2019 quarterback race.