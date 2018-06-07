Where the heck was offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley? Getting ready for his third year as OU’s offensive coordinator, Riley had never missed an opportunity to work with the camp quarterbacks. Regardless of skill level of the participants, Riley was always there.

However, something was off. Where was head coach Bob Stoops? Yea, it wasn’t that uncommon for Stoops to not be present for every single minute at a camp, but his presence is at least felt around the event.

It was June 7, 2017, and it was just another regular Oklahoma on-campus camp event. Some notable recruits, some that OU coaches wanted to evaluate further. Typical standard fare for the June part of the recruiting calendar.

With recruits from numerous states working out and every other assistant coach acting as if it was business as usual, the bombshell was released.

Stoops was retiring and Riley was taking over as head coach. If you had a hard time comprehending that last sentence back on that day, you are not alone.

“I found out that Wednesday. I found out that day,” said Riley when asked last week about the day’s reflections. “The plan was to announce it on Friday. Then as things do in this world, often, it began to circulate a little bit and everybody made the decision to get in front of it and go ahead and do it that day.

“Honestly, there was no time to plan, no time to settle thoughts. I didn't even – I think I scribbled down like 10 words on a piece of paper, things I wanted to remind myself to say. I tied my tie going down the elevator to come over there to see you guys. I was kind of just living in the moment a little bit.”



Thursday is June 7, 2018, and what a year it has been. The initial 365 days are in the books, and OU fans are excited for the next 365 days and the ones after that and so on.

It was a whirlwind for Riley. He repeatedly said then and in the months after that he wasn’t overwhelmed because he felt ready. Hard to argue, but some reflection has allowed Riley to expand on the roller coaster.

“I don't feel like an old veteran yet,” said Riley with a chuckle. “Nah, it's ... you get more settled in. Not comfortable. You never get comfortable coaching at a place like this. But you do get more settled in with the challenges that come up and all that's on your plate.

“I've gotten a lot better as this year has gone on. I most certainly learned a lot and still have plenty to learn. It's been fun. I'm excited about where it's going. We're working hard and also enjoying it.”

Some notable firsts along the way:

· First win? vs UTEP (56-7)

· First road win? at Ohio State (31-16)

· First top five win? at Ohio State (31-16)

· First Red River Rivalry? W, 29-24

· First Bedlam? W, 62-52

· First Big 12 championship? W, TCU (41-17)

· First College Football Playoff appearance

· First Heisman Trophy winner – Baker Mayfield

· First offer – 2019 Crandall (Texas) High C Branson Bragg

· First commitment – Oklahoma City Putnam City DE Ron Tatum

OU fans are certainly hoping for a few more firsts, like a national championship, but it was an extremely successful beginning to what could be Riley’s reign in Norman for some time to come.

As much as he didn’t show himself to be a rookie on too many occasions, it’s clear Riley is learning with each day as head coach as well.

“Probably just how much of it is just strictly managing people,” Riley said. “I felt like there would be some of that, but I think you don't realize that day-to-day, you've got a couple hundred people considering players and all the employees working in the program.

“There's always gonna be a leak somewhere. There's always something you have to be doing or always some type of issue. You have to have people that you trust to help you handle it, but you also have to be able to grasp it and to set the direction. That part of it never ends. And then there's the whole coaching football on top of that.”

After a wild first year, OU fans can only wonder what’s to come in Year No. 2.