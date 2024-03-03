Heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, Oklahoma again faced a significant deficit.

Louisiana, like it had all game, recovered from the Sooners' seventh-inning rally that tied the game and forced extra innings. The Ragin' Cajuns calmly scored three runs in the top of the eighth, putting the pressure back on the Sooners.

Rylie Boone flied out to left field to leadoff the frame, but Cydney Sanders hit a solo home run to keep the Sooners in it. Kasidi Pickering flew out to center, but Alynah Torres hit a single to keep the Sooners' hopes alive.

But it was too little, too late as Jayda Coleman grounded out to second base for the final out of the game. The impressive Ragin' Cajuns defeated the Sooners 7-5, handing them their first loss of the season.

Most significantly, the loss ends the Sooners' 71-game winning streak, the longest in DI softball history. It's also the Sooners' first loss since last February, when they fell to Baylor, and their first defeat Love's Field.

It felt like it just wasn't the Sooners' day.

The offense struggled to start the game, while Louisiana found a rhythm early with a solo home run in the second inning. The Ragin' Cajuns added two runs in the fourth inning as the Sooners found themselves trailing 3-0.

However, Kinzie Hansen responded with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, and it appeared that the inevitable run was coming. But the Sooners' offense struggled over the fifth and sixth innings, logging just two hits and no runs while leaving three base runners stranded.

The mistakes really started to pile up for the OU defense in the seventh inning. The Sooners committed two errors frame, including a rare one by Hansen as she dropped the ball on the tag at home plate that gave Louisiana a run on an error.

It looked like "Sooner Magic" was coming in the seventh inning, when they responded with a pair of hits from Tiare Jennings and Riley Ludlam that scored two runs to force extra innings. They also benefited from a fielding error from Louisiana that allowed Maya Bland to find home.

But uncharacteristic mistakes and errors proved to be the theme for the Sooners. They finished the game with three errors — it felt like there were several more — and six runners stranded on base.