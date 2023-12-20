With the Sooners set to sign 27 scholarship commits and three nationally ranked walk-ons today, it's time for the Magnificent Eleven from OUInsider's Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm. In this annual column, the two co-publishers pick superlatives in the Sooners' 2024 recruiting class across eleven categories. The Most Needed and Most Underrated labels are rather self-explanatory, as is Future Captain. The Highest Ceiling designation goes to a player with exceptional potential due to athletic traits, even if that potential isn't immediately apparent on their high school tape. Lightning Rod identifies a home-run playmaker with highlight-reel capabilities. Swiss Army Knife is an honor reserved for a versatile athlete who could play a multifaceted role, and Fan Favorite goes to a player who's got unique characteristics that'll endear them to Sooner Nation. First Off the Bus is for the most imposing of athletic specimens, and Still a Surprise highlights a player whose commitment to Oklahoma was circumstantially shocking. Finally, Biggest Miss represents a high-profile recruit for whom another school beat out the Sooners, and the Cole Adams Award goes to an impact player that the Sooners might very well have landed if they'd recruited him harder or earlier.

Advertisement

Five-star DL and Oklahoma commit David Stone (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

Most Needed

Drumm: David Stone I don't think this is really up for debate, right? The Sooners NEEDED to land five-star DL David Stone if they wanted to have the 2024 class that could change the trajectory of the Sooners' defense moving forward. Now, I get that landing others like Nigel Smith, Jayden Jackson, Wyatt Gilmore and Danny Okoye would make most classes in Sooners history seem weak, but not all classes have a kid from the OKPreps ranks (even though he moved to IMG for his JR and SR years) that are at the level of Stone, and/or at the position of Stone as well. His commitment changed the perception (and reality) of what Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates were doing on the Sooners' defensive front. Especially after missing on a certain five-star DE from Kansas City a few weeks before Stone's announcement. Stone was the "most needed," "most important," whatever superlative you want to add his commitment/signing/addition to the Sooners' class. He also will likely be the "most instant impact" as well. Going two-for-two (most needed and most instant impact) is exactly what is expected and why, again, Stone was the "most needed." Thune: Davon Mitchell "Most Needed" might just as well be termed "Instant Impact," because need implies opportunity. Mitchell will have an enormous opportunity to see the field and contribute meaningfully in Year 1, as there simply isn't a tight end on Oklahoma's roster that boasts a skill set as well-rounded as his. Especially given that he's arriving on campus in January, I would be very surprised if Mitchell doesn't factor prominently into the rotation at tight end in 2024, one way or another. Kaden Helms and Kade McIntyre will presumably be back to full health, and transfer addition Bauer Sharp will contend for snaps. But if Mitchell can learn the system and adjust to the demands of Power 5 competition seamlessly, I believe he can make a serious run at starting duty from the jump. I would be less than shocked if he trots out with the starting eleven come August 31 of next year.

Three-star ATH and Oklahoma commit Andy Bass (Parker Thune)

Most Underrated

Drumm: Michael Boganowski Saying a four-star is "underrated" is a bit of a stretch most of the time, but in this case, I have contended and have pushed for Michael Boganowski to be a Rivals250 player for some time. Boganowski's length, his physical style of play, football IQ, and his overall speed are hard to find, and yet, he possesses all of those qualities. Boganowski is also one of those kids that didn't hit the camp scene. Unfortunately, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that the lack of camps cost him with rankings. Still, when you see his work ethic and know his overall goals, along with what he achieved on the field at Junction City, it's hard to not see him as underrated and one that will be making big plays for the Sooners in SEC in the very near future. Thune: Andy Bass I pushed hard for Bass to pick up his fourth star in the latest Rivals rankings update, and while he ended up falling just short of blue-chip territory, I believe he's going to drastically outperform his ranking once he arrives in Norman and gets to work. He's versatile, he's fast and he's mean as a snake. Bass accounted for 66 total touchdowns in a wondrous senior season at Heritage Hall, and I'd be dumbfounded if he isn't eventually named the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Oklahoma. He'll be set back a bit by a torn ACL suffered in the Oklahoma 3A state title game, but I expect Bass to play his way into a major role in the OU offense by 2026. He's simply too athletic and too driven to get lost in the shuffle.

Four-star DE and Oklahoma commit Nigel Smith (Parker Thune)

Future Captain

Drumm: Daniel Akinkunmi Akinkunmi isn't your typical player that you see the Sooners recruit. He is from London, has a sophisticated British accent, and is fairly new to the world of college football. That said, he has also been building his body and working with former professionals over the last few years at the NFL Academy in London. That is an advantage that has allowed him to see what is needed to reach certain goals, while also being mentored by those that have been to the level he is playing at the next three to four seasons and higher. Essentially, Akinkunmi will be coming to Norman with the maturity of a 25-year old. As such, the expectation is that he will be a hard worker and be vocal about doing things the right way. If that doesn't spell "future captain," I don't know what does. And when you add that there are a lot of people in the Switzer Center that feel he has the chance to come in and be arguably the best OL in this class, he will potentially have the platform to lead, if he lives up to those expectations, and lead early. Thune: Nigel Smith Smith was one of the most coveted prep defenders in the entire country, but all throughout his recruitment process, he demonstrated a clear preference for Oklahoma. It all culminated in his September commitment to the Sooners, and once he arrives on campus, I expect Smith's early career trajectory to mirror that of Ethan Downs — i.e., playing rotational snaps as a freshman and becoming one of the team's most respected leaders and performers by Year 2. He's mature and articulate, and he's always held himself and his teammates to the highest possible standard. Where natural leadership qualities and immense on-field potential collide, you have the makings of a future captain, and Smith fits that bill to a tee.

Four-star DB and Oklahoma commit Eli Bowen (Rivals.com)

Highest Ceiling

Drumm: Danny Okoye I think this one could have easily gone to five-star DL David Stone and a few others, but anyone that has seen how raw, big and athletic four-star DE Danny Okoye is knows that he is just now starting to become a fraction of what he will be down the road. Okoye played homeschool ball in Tulsa, but that hasn't hindered his progression. One thing that has helped him become more refined -- over the last few seasons-- is the fact Okoye is trained by Christian Littlehead (one of the top DL trainers in the US). Okoye's training and potential were on full display Monday night at the US Army All-American Game in Frisco, where the Rivals100 DE had several QB hurries, three sacks and a forced interception with a teeth-rattling hit on the QB. The four-star OKPreps edge rusher was virtually unblockable all night long, and like I said, Okoye has so much untapped potential. Add that the expectations in Norman are that he will at least be a day two pick in the NFL Draft, if he lives up to his billing, and you can't help but tab Okoye as the signee with the "highest ceiling." Thune: Eli Bowen The easy answer here would be David Stone, and I also considered giving Eddy Pierre-Louis the nod here. But ultimately, I kept coming back to Bowen, who's been one of the most productive players in the state of Texas since his sophomore year of high school. Sooner fans have borne witness to the budding legend of his older brother Peyton, and there are those in the DFW preps scene who believe Eli is an even better athlete than Peyton is. Admittedly, Eli is a couple of inches shorter than his brother, but he plays with the same instinctual flair and ballhawking nature. He set a school record at Denton Guyer High with 10 interceptions as a sophomore, and much like his brother, he plays bigger than his listed stature. I don't think it's out of the question that three years down the road, Bowen becomes as valuable to the Oklahoma defense (and as revered in NFL draft circles) as Billy Bowman is right now.

Four-star QB and Oklahoma commit Michael Hawkins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Lightning Rod

Drumm: Michael Hawkins This was easy for me to pick as the "lightning rod" for the Sooners' 2024 class. Sooners four-star QB Michael Hawkins took his Frisco (TX) Emerson team to the Texas 5A-II state semifinals this year. It was only the schools' second season of existence. Hawkins led them by running and passing for 4,188 total yards, 55 total TD's and only 3 INT's on the season. He also only played in six full games out of the 15 Emerson played in during the 2023 season. Hawkins' ability to extend plays, and his speed to break long runs, is a combination that you don't see in many QB's. Hawkins is known for his athleticism, but he has also become much more accurate throwing the ball during his senior season. The four-star has a chance to be one of the more athletic dual-threat QB's in recent memory, at OU, and if he does live up to that hype, Hawkins could be the "lightning rod" that continues OU's resurgence after Jackson Arnold's tenure is up in Norman. Thune: Zion Ragins Make no mistake: Ragins is one of the most explosive players in the entire nation, and he's been a cornerstone contributor at the 5A level in the state of Georgia since his freshman year of high school. He's got some of the most impressive track times (10.37 in the 100 meters, for instance) in the entire 2024 class, and though he's relatively diminutive in size, his home-run ability alone could help him make a Day 1 impact as a gadget player and returner. And he's not just a straight-line burner, either; he's incredibly elusive in the open field and has arguably been more impactful at running back than receiver at the high school level. He brings major juice to Emmett Jones' stable, and he'll probably be the closest thing to Tavon Austin that Oklahoma has ever rostered.

Four-star TE and Oklahoma commit Davon Mitchell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Swiss Army Knife

Drumm: Davon Mitchell Usually when you think of a "Swiss Army Knife" type of player you think of guys like Sooners commit Andy Bass that can throw, catch, and run crisp routes as well. But in this case, I am rolling with Sooners Rivals150 TE commit Davon Mitchell because he can block, line up at WR, line up at H-back and be your typical in-line TE as well. Oklahoma is getting a TE that is also a mismatch for just about everyone that tries to cover him due to his size, speed, and his catch radius that was on display a ton during his senior season. So with all of those attributes readily available for Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley next season, along with Austin Stogner graduating, you would expect Mitchell to play quite a bit in 2024. And you would also expect the Sooners to use their new Swiss Army knife at TE in a variety of ways and in a variety of personnel packages. With both OC's having such a strong connection to TE and H-back, it should be fun to see how creative they get with such a dynamic and versatile TE. Thune: Reggie Powers The Sooners didn't launch a pursuit of Powers until September, but once they caught wind that the do-it-all defensive back from Ohio was waffling in his commitment to Michigan State, they pushed hard to flip him. Eventually, that effort proved successful, as Powers committed to OU on his very first campus visit. He's a natural safety who hits like a linebacker and projects well to the Sooners' cheetah role. That's probably his wheelhouse at Oklahoma in the long term, but he can fill a variety of roles on the defensive side of the ball, and there are few high school defensive backs in America who are as capable of making plays in the box as Powers. His versatile athleticism, and his tenacity, could help him contend for playing time early in Norman.

Sooners RB signee Xavier Robinson (OU Athletics)

Fan Favorite

Drumm: Xavier Robinson Again, this one was hard. I wrestled around with OL Daniel Akinkunmi and DL David Stone here. As I noted, you could likely name Stone for dang near every superlative. However, I chose Robinson in the end. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Robinson is a bigger back that will have a chance to likely be brought in early in his career on big short-yardage plays and goal line chances to score touchdowns. Those are key plays in games and if the offensive staff or Sooners fans comes up with a creative nickname, like "X-Factor," it will give Robinson a chance to quickly become a fan favorite. His power, speed for his size, and ability for the theatrics on big runs will also help Robinson to become a player that fans are excited to see early in his career. Also, he is a different type of back than OU has seen in Norman since Samaje Perine and he's from Oklahoma. When you add those facts to all of the other characteristics named above, it won't be the least bit surprising if "X" was to become a fan favorite pretty fast to start his career at OU.

Thune: Daniel Akinkunmi How can you not fall in love with a gentle giant who speaks eloquently in a British accent? At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Akinkunmi is a raw but impressive prospect who's got a mile-high ceiling if he buys into Bill Bedenbaugh's design for him. He earned major brownie points with the fans when he subtly chimed in on the Cayden Green fiasco, and when he's not tied up with football activities, Akinkunmi is an active YouTuber who posts regular content for his nearly two thousand subscribers. There's a lot to love about the player and person he is, and especially if he becomes a cornerstone for the Sooner line one day, he's got OU cult hero written all over him.

Four-star WR and Oklahoma commit Ivan Carreon (Parker Thune)

First off the Bus

Drumm: Nigel Smith

Sooners commit Nigel Smith is, currently, 6-foot-5 and 265lbs. He definitely looks the part, if you have ever seen him in person. Smith is also somewhat of a unicorn on the defensive line, much like David Stone. The Rivals100 commit can play edge and play interior DL. Versatility like that normally comes from defensive linemen that aren't carrying around much body fat, and that is the category that Smith falls under. The scary part is that Smith will now get help from the Sooners' nutrition program, and help from one of the best S&C coaches in college football, in Jerry Schmidt. An off-season under Schmidt's tutelage and Smith will have a chance to be a twitchy 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman that could be called upon to contribute early and often for Oklahoma in 2024. Either way, Smith will be one that I would 100% have coming off the bus first for the Sooners. Thune: Ivan Carreon Say what you will about the bowl cut undermining his intimidation factor, but Carreon is a true unicorn in the 2024 class. If he wasn't so fleet of foot, I have to imagine his high school coaches would have force-fed him peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and turned him into an offensive tackle. Rare are the prospects that boast such height and length, let alone at skill positions. Carreon is listed at 6-foot-6, and having stood face-to-face with him on multiple occasions, I'd wager 6-foot-6 is on the conservative side. He's an absolute tree of a human being, and he'll be a matchup nightmare for any SEC defender tasked with guarding him. The only question is whether he'll play wideout or tight end in the long run at Oklahoma.

Four-star OL and Oklahoma commit Eddy Pierre-Louis (Rivals.com)

Still a Surprise

Drumm: Jayden Jackson I don't know if people remember how quickly this one moved into the Sooners' direction after not even being on the radar for months. It was in the summer that four-star DT Jayden Jackson met five-star DL commit (was he at the time?) David Stone, and Sooners DL coach Todd Bates in Norman for a two-day visit to OU. During that visit, the trio hung out around the campus and city of Norman. Most importantly, Jackson's family got to meet Coach Bates and Brent Venables. Those meetings made a lasting impression, but not one that national pundits bought into just yet. That said, in late June/early July, OUinsider started to hint that JJ and the Sooners might just be more of a reality than national analysts realized. To most, it was Ohio State, Texas, Florida and Miami that were the top tier programs for Jackson. That changed two days before his announcement on another channel, when our Southeast region analyst, John Garcia, became the first national analyst to catch onto the JJ and Oklahoma momentum. We began working with Garcia on the idea of JJ committing to OU a few days earlier and Garcia was able to confirm the Sooners were trending fast shortly after our initial conversation. Still, it wasn't until the day of his announcement that he even input his decision to the company running his announcement. The late input by JJ threw a bunch of recruitniks off and ultimately shocked the recruiting world when he eventually announced his commitment to OU and Todd Bates. Thune: Eddy Pierre-Louis Sure, Pierre-Louis grew up an Oklahoma fan, and called the offer from Bill Bedenbaugh his "dream offer." But he also grew up a thousand miles from the Sooner State and only visited Norman once over the course of his recruitment. He no-showed for gameday visits to Oklahoma on multiple occasions during the 2023 season, and any Sooner fan who figured he was bound to stay close to home and commit to UCF is justified in that belief. But in the end, Bedenbaugh and the Sooners were able to break down his inhibitions regarding the distance factor, and their 18-month pursuit of the nation's No. 1 offensive guard resulted in his pledge last Friday. In so many ways, this was exactly the type of recruitment that hasn't gone in Oklahoma's favor so many times over the years. But by hook or by crook, the Sooners managed to come out on the triumphant end of this one.

Five-star DE and Missouri commit Williams Nwaneri (Parker Thune)

Biggest Miss

Drumm: Grant Brix This one is short and easy to explain. The Sooners and OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh needed an offensive tackle, and Rivals100 offensive tackle Grant Brix had OU out in the lead for a while. It looked like OU extended their lead after Brix visited OU on November 11th. However, to the Sooners' dismay, the four-star OL started to trend quickly in the direction of Nebraska, and ultimately committed to the Huskers a few weeks after he was in Norman. Luckily, the Sooners were able to fill that void by landing the 28th overall player in the nation in Eddy Pierre-Louis. Sure, EPL isn't an offensive tackle in technicality, but EPL was the big fish that Coach B needed to land to help get some of the fan base off his back. Since then, Bedenbaugh has also added highly-regarded transfer offensive tackle Spencer Brown and should have a few more sought-after offensive linemen announce their commitments to OU over the weeks to come. Thune: Williams Nwaneri It's hard not to go with the No. 1 defensive player in the nation, right? For months, Oklahoma was considered the favorite to land Nwaneri, and the Sooners had the full-court press on the five-star defensive end from the Kansas City suburbs. But late in the process, Missouri made a strong push and managed to convince Nwaneri that he was better off staying in the Show Me State. It was a back-and-forth battle in the days leading up to his commitment, and as few as 72 hours before the ceremony, Oklahoma still appeared to have the upper hand. But the Tigers pulled the upset to land his pledge, depriving the Sooners of a second five-star trench warrior to pair with David Stone.

Four-star ATH and Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Cole Adams Award

Drumm: Terry Bussey Much like Cole Adams, the Sooners pursued Rivals100 ATH Terry Bussey. And much like Adams there was a period of time that Bussey wasn't recruited hard and the Sooners eventually lost out on the elite ATH. Oklahoma was in Bussey's final two before he eventually chose playing defensive back for Texas A&M. However, Bussey's commitment to A&M is now in flux after Jimbo Fisher was fired and the revelation that there is a strong likelihood that his lead recruiter, TJ Rushing, won't be retained by newly hired head coach Mike Elko. Even with that being the case, the Sooners have chosen to go in a different direction (at least so far) and landed Purdue transfer WR Deion Burks, while also not really recruiting Bussey after it was announced that he likely wouldn't be signing in December. Obviously, things can change, and OU could decide to pursue Bussey again, but with the Sooners' WR position as deep as it already is, and with Evan Stewart now in the portal, it's very unlikely that takes place. Thus, what could have been a sure thing once Bussey looked like he may not sign with A&M, is now a long shot. That is why I gave that recruitment the Cole Adams Award. Thune: Parker Livingstone Besides the obvious fact that his name is Parker, I think there were numerous reasons for the Sooners to pursue Livingstone, and they'd likely have landed his commitment if they had. The four-star wideout from the Lone Star State has elite track-verified speed, ball skills and natural size. As a junior in 2022, he was one of the most impressive and impactful prospects I watched in person all year. Moreover, Livingstone has family roots in the Sooner State, and it was an ill-kept secret that he coveted an offer from Oklahoma. Even some of his teammates publicly acknowledged that Livingstone was likely to be a Sooner if the offer ever came. However, despite the fact that Emmett Jones liked Livingstone, Jeff Lebby wasn't sold on him. The Sooners never offered, while Texas made the blue-chip receiver a high priority. In the end, Livingstone eventually committed to the Longhorns, which means he'll have an annual opportunity to prove that Oklahoma made a costly mistake in looking past him.