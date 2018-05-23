OKLAHOMA CITY - Since January of this year few players have seen their status change more in the recruiting world than Millwood high school star running back Marcus Major. On Tuesday that reality was highlighted by Major's Falcons playing host to both Alabama and Oklahoma. And though he wasn't working out he picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide.

There has been talk that Major would like to join his teammate, and fellow Alabama offer Demariyon Houston - so does Tuesday's big offer make that more of a reality?